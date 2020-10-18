October 15, 2020 Legals

Share !



BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a referendum, a ballot summary of which appears below, will be considered on the November 3, 2020, Gilchrist County General Election Ballot.

REFERENDUM AMENDING TIME AND DAYS OF SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Presently, under current County Ordinance of Gilchrist County, Florida, alcoholic beverage sales are prohibited in any place holding a state license in the unincorporated areas of Gilchrist County after 2:00 A.M. on Sundays.

Should the Board of County Commissioners amend its ordinance to authorize alcoholic beverage sales in the unincorporated areas of the county on Sundays between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 12:00 midnight?

( ) Yes - For approval to allow Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages from 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight.

( ) No - Against approval to allow Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages from 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight.

Pub. September 24, October 1, 8, 15, 22, 2020

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

3.06 Safe and Secure Schools

3.25 Background Screening for

Contractors

3.30 Automatic External Defibrillators

3.41 Service Animals

4.18 Exertional Heat Illness

5.29 Notification of Involuntary

Examination

5.40 Children of Military Families

6.10 Employment Defined

6.103 Appointment or Employment

Requirements

8.27 School Construction Bid Process

8.272 Prequalification of Contractors

for Educational Facilities

Construction

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on November 3, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. October 8 - October 29, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2020-CA-000016

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST CARLENIA S. BRYANT A/K/A CARLENIA BRYANT; MICHAEL H. KNOWLES A/K/A MICHAEL KNOWLES; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL H. KNOWLES A/K/A MICHAEL KNOWLES; CACH, LLC; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2, AS UNKNOWN TENANTS IN POSSESSION,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST CARLENIA S. BRYANT A/K/A CARLENIA BRYANT

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED, CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN

And any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors and other unknown person or unknown spouses claiming by, through and under the above-named Defendant(s), if deceased or whose last known addresses are unknown.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose Mortgage covering the following real and personal described as follows, to-wit:

LOT 12 OF SUWANNEE RIVER OAKS SUBDIVISION, AS PER PLAT BOOK 2, PAGES 13, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2005 HOMES OF MERIT “FOREST MANOR” MODEL #2849, DOUBLEWIDE MANUFACTURED HOME. SERIAL #TBD. THIS MANUFACTURED HOME IS AN IMPROVEMENT TO THE PROPERTY AND AN IMMOVABLE FIXTURE.

Property Address: 2090 Northwest 30th Street, Bell, FL 32619

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on Suzanne Delaney, Esq., Storey Law Group, 3670 Maguire Blvd., Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32803 and file the original with the Clerk of the above-styled Court on or before 30 days from the first publication, otherwise a Judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court on 24th day of September, 2020.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accommodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired call (800) 955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call (800) 955-8770.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Todd Newton

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: Tammy Hale Deputy Clerk

Pub. October 8 and 15, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAY INVESTMENT AND CONSULTANT LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0014-TD

Certificate Number: 458.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 8 BLK 22 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 108/480 201221002807

Assessed to: BRENT HEIMBACK

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of November, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0016-TD

Certificate Number: 593.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 29 BLK A ANDREWS-COLEMAN SUBD 129/45 161/361 278/436

Assessed to: PEARL GALLION

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of November, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ATCF II FLORIDA-A, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0012-TD

Certificate Number: 407.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: COM AT NW/COR OF NW/4 OF SW/4 GO S 0 DEG 05 MIN W 659.83 FT GO S 89 DEG 56 MIN 28 SEC E 979.32 FT TO POB CONT S 89 DEG 56 MIN 28 SEC E 452.26 FT TO WRLY R/W LN OF CTY GRD GO ALG GRD RW S 49 DEG 25 MIN 40 SEC W 121.25 FT GO ON R/W S 00 DE G 06 MIN 50 SEC W 49.05 FT GO N 89 DEG 56 MIN 28 SEC W 340.31 FT GO N 0 DEG 06 MIN 50 SEC W 128 FT TO POB 68/330 139/79 151/659 281/597 295/139 297/281 2000/464

Assessed to: BONNIE POTTER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of November, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020

PROCLAMATION OF THE MAYOR

AND NOTICE OF

GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE TOWN OF BELL

Under, and by virtue of the power vested in me as Mayor of the Town of Bell, Florida, the regular general election is hereby called to be held in the Town of Bell on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for the purpose of electing of officers to serve as follows:

(a) Mayor: Two (2) year term, currently held by Thomas Brown;

(b) Group 3: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Derek Sanders;

(c) Group 4: Town Council Member Seat, two (2) year term, currently held by Kristopher Beasley;

(d) Town Clerk, Two (2) year term, seat currently held by Michelle Rose. The election shall be held at Bell Community Center, 1180 NE Main Street, Bell, Florida and the polls shall be open at 7:00 a.m. on said day and shall close at 7:00 p.m. on the same day.

The date for the run-off election, should it be required, will be on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Candidates for office must be residents of the Town of Bell, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, October 26, 2020 through Friday, October 30, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Trenton, Florida.

Given under my hand and the official seal of the Town of Bell, Florida, this 23rd day of September, 2020

/s/ Thomas Brown, Mayor

Pub. October 1 and 15, 2020

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. SUP 2020-08 Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 4:15 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, which is a continuation of the public meeting on September 21, 2020, concerning the following: SUP 2020-08

A request by Justin Barron, as applicant, Paul Wilkinson, owner, for approval of a Special Use Permit for use of an existing structure for a vehicle repair and welding shop, in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category, located on approximately 19.09 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 3259 SW CR 341, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Tax Parcel Number: 21-09-14-0000-0001-0011.

4:30 p.m. – Budget Amendment

1. Resolution 2020-23 – General

Fund Budget Amendment

2. Resolution 2020-24 – E-911

Budget Amendment

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. October 15, 2020

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on June 15, 2020:

Alliance Grazing Group, Jan Henderson, 4951 NW 170th St., Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit, number 2-041-238254-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0700 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 15E, Sections 18 and 19, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. October 15, 2020

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 3N1CB51D66L459229, Year: 2006, Make: NISSAN, Model: Sentra* will be sold at Public Auction October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818.

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 1B3LC46K18N613197, Year: 2008, Make: DODGE, Model: Avenger* will be sold at Public Auction November 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818.

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 4T1BE30K44U826339, Year: 2004, Make: TOYOTA, Model: Camry* will be sold at Public Auction November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818.

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 4TANL42N0TZ142342, Year: 1996, Make: TOYOTA, Model: Tacoma* will be sold at Public Auction November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818.

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 1GNDT13SX52152026, Year: 2005, Make: CHEVY, Model: Trailblazer* will be sold at Public Auction November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818.

Tri-County Towing & Recovery Inc. 2008 SW 4th Place, Chiefland, FL 32644, 352-493-1818/Office; 352-260-0850/Fax; 352-672-8486/Cell.

Pub. October 15, 2020

____________________