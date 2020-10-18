October 15, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Pamela Diane Crawford Burt

Pamela Diane Crawford Burt, 73, of Trenton, FL, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Pamela was born in Tacoma, WA on November 23, 1946 to Alfred John (Jack) Crawford and Marie Louise Crawford.

Pamela moved to Gilchrist County in 1983 and worked with her husband Ted. She enjoyed her family, traveling and gardening.

Pamela is survived by her husband, Theodore M. Burt; children, Mark J. Feather (Natalie) and Diane (Barry) Balkcom; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren, one step-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; sister, Kelly (Fred) Shore and brother, Steven (Joyce) Crawford.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Feather; a step-grandchild; brother, Michael Crawford and sister, Marlene Crawford (Bob) Graff.

There will be no public service. Memorial donations may be sent to Haven Hospice at 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland, FL 32626.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Lorraine R. Martin

Lorraine R. Martin of Trenton, FL, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Watertown, SD. She was 62 years old. Lorraine was born in Frankfurt, Germany on March 4, 1958 to parents, Elmer Brandon and Elsie McDaniel Rowe. She moved to Trenton from St. Pete, FL over 25 years ago. She was a Manager in the Construction Industry and was of the Methodist faith.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her father, Elmer Rowe. She is survived by her husband, Tom Furcolow; her mother, Elsie M. Rowe of Seminole, FL; her daughters, Patricia (Michael) Snead of Gainesville, FL, Ivey Kee of Old Town, FL and Rachel (Cody) Wetherington of Trenton, FL; her sister, Elaine (Dave) Adams of Seminole, FL and 3 grandchildren.

A graveside service for Lorraine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Trenton Cemetery with Pastor Jared Douglas officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service for a visitation.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Ennis Marguerite Read

Ennis Marguerite Read was born in Levy County on December 20, 1926 and passed away on October 11, 2020 at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation in Trenton, FL. Marguerite lived her adult life in Gilchrist County. She worked at the Fair Store for Mr. Lazarus for 30 years. She was a long time member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where she faithfully taught Sunday School, Bible School and did Woman’s Missionary Work.

She was preceded in death by Murray Read, her husband of 60 years as well as three sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Kay (Ken) Corbin and her grandson, Chad (Michele) Langford.

A funeral service for Mrs. Read was held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the chapel at Watson Funeral Home with Pastor Jared Douglas officiating. Interment followed at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Acts of Kindness may be made to Ayers Health and Rehabilitation or Hospice.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Timothy N. Robinson

Timothy N. Robinson, 74, of Cross City, FL passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

He was born on February 9, 1946 in Largo, FL, son of the late Horace and Elva (Magnon) Robinson. He married Becky Robinson on May 1, 1971. Tim was a veteran of the United States Air Force and spent a time in Iceland. He worked as a cable splicer for General Telephone of Florida. After moving to Cross City he worked and retired from Suwannee Lumber Company. He was an avid reader, enjoyed bird watching, baseball and NASCAR. Tim lived in Cross City for the past 20 years and was previously from Ft. Myers, FL.

Tim is survived by his wife, Becky; sons, Brian Robinson and Darrin Robinson; 6 grandchildren, Nicole, Caitlin, Taylor, Torrie, Tanner and Morgan; 2 great-granddaughters, Sawyer and Mia and 4 great-grandsons, Bryson, Landon, Easton and Greyson.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven Hospice, 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland, FL 32626.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Joan Barbara Campanella Watson

Joan Barbara Campanella Watson, age 79, passed away on October 10, 2020 at E.T. York Hospice in Gainesville, FL. Joan was born on January 18, 1941 in New York City.

Joan taught at Brooker Elementary for a number of years and substituted in Polk County. In earlier years she was a sub-rural route mail carrier in Polk County. She retired at the age of 63 to take care of her mother. After retirement she spent a lot of time with family and her wonderful friends. She attended Praise Christian Assembly in Graham, FL. Mrs. Watson was a former member of ADK Teaching Sorority where she was Historian for the club. She was also a former member of the Eastern Star and of the Daughters of the Nile Khem Temple #85 of Jacksonville, FL. Joan moved to Bradford County at the age of 6 and attended Graham Elementary School, Starke Elementary and Bradford High School (Class of 1959). She obtained her Master’s degree from the University of Florida College of Education.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Mario Thomas and Enes Broglio Campanella; her husband, James E. Watson and her daughter, Jocinda Lee Watson.

She is survived by her sons, James “Clay” (Vickie) Watson of Trenton, FL and Doug (Darlene) Watson of Graham, FL; her cousins, Peter Broglio of Babylon, NY and Victoria Martin and Dee Hamill, both of Red Bluff, CA; her grandchildren, Anthony (Danielle) Stephens of Worthington Springs, FL, Stacy Waldron of Lake City, FL and Carrie Rewak of Keystone Heights, FL, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to honor Joan will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Crosby Lake Cemetery in Starke, FL with Dr. Greg Douglas officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children in memory of Joan Watson at Shriners International Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

William Ray Williams

William Ray Williams, 84, of Trenton, FL, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home in Trenton.

He was born on May 26, 1936 to Ovid and Jessie Williams in Zula, WV and had lived in Pompano Beach, FL before coming to Trenton in 2002. Mr. Williams proudly served his country in the US Army and was a member of the IBEW Union; retiring as a lineman.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Hegen Williams of Trenton, FL and his son, Gary Ray (Lucy) Williams of Pompano Beach, FL.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Card of Thanks

The family of James David “Homer” Cannon would like to thank each and every one of you for everything you have done. The phone calls, text messages, visits, food and flowers are so greatly appreciated. It means so much to all of us that he was so well known and loved by so many. Through our tears and sorrow, there has been much laughter as we’ve all been able to share some of our fondest memories of Homer. May The Good Lord bless each of you as you have been such a blessing to Homer and our family. We love you all.

The Cannon Family

_____________