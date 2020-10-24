October 22, 2020 Legals

Share !



PROCLAMATION OF THE MAYOR

AND NOTICE OF

GENERAL ELECTION FOR THE CITY OF TRENTON

Under, and by virtue of the power vested in me as Mayor-Commissioner of the City of Trenton, Florida, the regular general election is hereby called to be held in the City of Trenton on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, for the purpose of electing officers to serve as follows:

(a) Group 2: City Commissioner, two (2) year term, seat currently held by Randall Rutter;

(b) Group 3: City Commissioner, two (2( year term, seat currently held by Marcia Hellams;

(c) Group 4: City Commissioner, two (2) year term, seat currently held by Craig Ruede.

The election shall be held at the Trenton Community Center, 214 SE Third Avenue, Trenton, Florida and the polls shall be open at 7:00 a.m. on said day and shall close at 7:00 p.m. on the same day.

The date for the run-off election, should it be required, will be on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Candidates for office must be residents of the City of Trenton, and qualified electors. The qualification period for candidacy for this election is from Monday, November 2, 2020 through Friday, November 6, 2020 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day, at the office of the Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, Trenton, Florida.

Given under my hand and the official seal of the City of Trenton, Florida, this 28th day of September, 2020.

Wesley “Lee” Green, Mayor-Commissioner

Attest:

Lyle Wilkerson, Clerk/City Manager

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 20000045CPAXMA

IN RE: The Estate of GEORGE WORTH DULL,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GEORGE WORTH DULL, deceased, whose date of death was August 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the petitioner and the petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is October 22, 2020.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Long H. Duong

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 11857

LD Legal, LLC

11 NW 33rd Court

Gainesville, FL 32607

Telephone: (352) 371-2670

Fax: (866) 440-9154

E-Mail: long@ldlegal.com

Petitioner:

Danny Dull

7150 Red Bird Ln

Lincoln, Nebraska 68532

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-000022

IN RE: The Estate of WILLIAM LOUIS SMITH,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of William Louise Smith, Deceased, whose date of death was January 30, 2020; File Number 21-2020-CP-000022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, 112 S. Main St., Trenton FL 32693.

The names and addresses of the personal representative/petitioners and the personal representative/petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: October 22, 2020.

Douglas K. McKoy, Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 0101744

302-B North Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693

Telephone: (352) 490-4488

E-Mail: doug@chieflandlegal.com

E-Mail: legalassistant@chieflandlegal.com

Lyndra Odom Smith

2129 SW 75th Av., Bell, FL 32619

Douglas Randall Smith

127 Boardwalk Av., Oviedo, FL 32765

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a referendum, a ballot summary of which appears below, will be considered on the November 3, 2020, Gilchrist County General Election Ballot.

REFERENDUM AMENDING TIME AND DAYS OF SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Presently, under current County Ordinance of Gilchrist County, Florida, alcoholic beverage sales are prohibited in any place holding a state license in the unincorporated areas of Gilchrist County after 2:00 A.M. on Sundays.

Should the Board of County Commissioners amend its ordinance to authorize alcoholic beverage sales in the unincorporated areas of the county on Sundays between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 12:00 midnight?

( ) Yes - For approval to allow Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages from 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight.

( ) No - Against approval to allow Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages from 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight.

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

3.06 Safe and Secure Schools

3.25 Background Screening for

Contractors

3.30 Automatic External Defibrillators

3.41 Service Animals

4.18 Exertional Heat Illness

5.29 Notification of Involuntary

Examination

5.40 Children of Military Families

6.10 Employment Defined

6.103 Appointment or Employment

Requirements

8.27 School Construction Bid Process

8.272 Prequalification of Contractors

for Educational Facilities

Construction

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on November 3, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAY INVESTMENT AND CONSULTANT LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0014-TD

Certificate Number: 458.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 8 BLK 22 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 108/480 201221002807

Assessed to: BRENT HEIMBACK

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of November, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0016-TD

Certificate Number: 593.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 29 BLK A ANDREWS-COLEMAN SUBD 129/45 161/361 278/436

Assessed to: PEARL GALLION

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of November, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ATCF II FLORIDA-A, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0012-TD

Certificate Number: 407.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: COM AT NW/COR OF NW/4 OF SW/4 GO S 0 DEG 05 MIN W 659.83 FT GO S 89 DEG 56 MIN 28 SEC E 979.32 FT TO POB CONT S 89 DEG 56 MIN 28 SEC E 452.26 FT TO WRLY R/W LN OF CTY GRD GO ALG GRD RW S 49 DEG 25 MIN 40 SEC W 121.25 FT GO ON R/W S 00 DE G 06 MIN 50 SEC W 49.05 FT GO N 89 DEG 56 MIN 28 SEC W 340.31 FT GO N 0 DEG 06 MIN 50 SEC W 128 FT TO POB 68/330 139/79 151/659 281/597 295/139 297/281 2000/464

Assessed to: BONNIE POTTER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of November, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, serving also as the Planning and Zoning Board, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site and Development Plan Approval, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida, on November 9, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2020-05

A request by Duke Energy Florida, LLC, as applicant and owner, for Site and Development Plan Approval for construction and development of additional improvements on site for a “Truck Canopy” at the Duke Energy Trenton Operations Center. The property is within the Industrial Land Use Category and the immediate area surrounding the Property is situated within the Commercial Intensive (CI) and Industrial (I) Zoning District. The location is East Wade Street, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida, Tax Parcel Number 15-10-15-0000-0001-0080, and being approximately 5.090 acres, more or less.

A copy of the application is on file at the Trenton City Hall, located at 500 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners, serving also as the Planning & Zoning Board, will meet in Regular Session Monday, October 26, 2020, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular

Commission Meeting,

October 12, 2020

E. Action Items

1. SUP 2020-01 – BubbaQues

Halloween Event

2. Proposal to Increase Bid

Threshold

F. City Attorney Report

G. City Manager Report

H. Board Member Requests

I. Public Comments

J. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

NOTICE OF MEETING

GILCHRIST COUNTY

VALUE ADJUSTMENT BOARD

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Gilchrist County Value Adjustment Board will hold a Hearing on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this meeting is to hear appeals of Tangible property values and authorize the Chair to sign the certification of the 2020 assessment rolls for real property and tangible personal property.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Todd Newton, VAB Clerk

Gilchrist County, Florida

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000042

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLEYL AS TRUSTEE FOR MAROON PLAINS TRUST

Plaintiff,

vs

LEAH M. JENKINS A/K/A LEAH JENKINS A/K/A LEAH WISNISKI A/K/A LEAH M. WISNISKI, CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATIN, AND UNKNOWN TENANTS/OWNERS,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Final Judgement of Foreclosure for Plaintiff entered in this cause on February 24, 2020, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LOT, PIECE OF PARCEL OF LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF GILCHRIST, STATE OF FLORIDA. COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE AND RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 16, SOUTH 00 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST, 40.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID LINE SOUTH 00 DEGREES, 29 MINUTES, 14 SECONDS EAST, 659.10 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 06 SECONDS EAST, 330.45 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 29 MINUTES, 14 SECONDS EAST, 659.10 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A FORESAID COUNTY ROAD; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 29 MINUTES, 06 SECONDS WEST, 330.45 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

and commonly known as: 6949 SW 20 ST, BELL, FL 32619; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein, at public sale at 11:00 A.M., on-line at www.gilchrist.realforeclosure.com on November 30, 2020 to the highest bidder for cash after giving notice as required by Section 45.031.F.S.

Any persons claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 13th day of October, 2020.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

By: T. Hale

Deputy Clerk

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-DP-0007

IN THE INTEREST OF:

E.Z.S.G. (M) DOB: 01/13/2008

W.D.F.G (M) DOB: 09/30/2009

_________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: AUTUM GRAVES

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to E.Z.S.G., a male child, born on January 13, 2008, and W.D.F.G., a male child, born on September 30, 2009 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 14th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 19th day of October 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: T. Hale

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. October 22, 29 and

November 5, 12, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2020-CP-000032

IN RE: The Estate of EDMUND WAYNE MORGAN,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Edmund Wayne Morgan, deceased on May 21, 2020 is pending as Case No. 2020-CP-000032 in the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME REQUIRED BY LAW as set forth in Section 733.702, Florida Statutes, which is on or before the later of the date that is 3 months after the time of the first publication of the notice to creditors or, as to any creditor required to be served with a copy of the notice to creditors, 30 days after the date of service on the creditor. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of notice to creditors was October 22, 2020.

/s/ Adam s. Towers

ADAM S. TOWERS, ESQ.

Florida Bar No.: 36654

BOGIN, MUNNS & MUNNS, P.A.

2700 NW 43rd St., Suite C

Gainesville, FL 32606

Phone: (352) 332-7688

Fax: (352) 332-7692

E-Mail: atowers@boginmunns.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

/s/ Shannon D. Davis

Shannon D. Davis

139 Mystical Drive

Ft. White, FL 32038

Personal Representative

Pub. October 22 and 29, 2020.