October 22, 2020 Obituaries

Edwin Roque` Soto

Edwin Roqué Soto, 63, born February 25, 1957 in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, was called Home on October 14, 2020. He was a beloved brother, husband, father, uncle and friend.

Edwin very skilled and hardworking, always accomplishing every project he set his mind too. He was always loving with a generous guiding presence, an adventurous soul, admirer of nature, great humor, loved music, all with a big heart. He dedicated his life to always being an example to his family.

Edwin was the youngest of eight and son to Gilberto Roqué and Rafaela Soto,

He is survived by his wife, Yaritza; his children, Gabriela, Eduardo, Edwin, Maribelis, Maribel; four grandchildren; siblings, María, Olga, Raúl, Silvia and nieces and nephews.

Edwin, you are forever in your family’s heart with all our fond memories. You’ll always be missed until we meet again.

Services were held Monday, October 19th.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

Carolyn Roberts Thomas

Carolyn Roberts Thomas, 87, a lifetime High Springs, FL resident, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Haven ET York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL.

She was a 1949 graduate of High Springs High School and was a dedicated member of the High Springs Church of Christ. She was also the retired owner of AmmaLee’s Dress Shop in High Springs for over 45 years.

Survivors include her two sons, Mike (Lisa) Thomas and Mitch (Kay) Thomas both of High Springs; two daughters, Carol (Van Ellis) Hale of Gainesville, FL and Amy (Michael) Crews of Ocala, FL; her sister, Pam (Warren) Buck of High Springs; grandchildren, Erika, Kristi, Travis, Mitchell, Cheltse, Scott, Campbell, Camden and Cole; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Gracyn, Paisley, Colbie, Pressley, Everly and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William E. “Karo” Thomas; her parents, Clifton Deland Roberts and AmmaLee Walker Roberts and son-in-law of many years, Johnny Hale.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate to the High Springs Church of Christ: PO Box 926, High Springs FL, 32655.

A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 23rd at the High Springs Cemetery with Brother Tim Spivy officiating.

________________