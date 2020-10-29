October 29, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Bro. O.E. Boals

Bro. O. E. Boals (Preacher), 107 of Archer, FL went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 16, 2020.

He was born in Lacrosse, FL on October 9, 1913 to Noby Strobar and Sudie Jane Cason Boals.

Bro. Boals pastored a number of Florida Churches during his 86 years of ministry. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Keen Boals.

Survived by his daughters, Lydia Springs, Carol Bryant (Clyde); son, Donald Boals; sister, Emily Jeffcoat; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.

The family received friends on Wednesday, October 21st at Williams-Thomas Funeral Home, Newberry.

A celebration of Bro. Bolals’ life was held on October 22nd, at the funeral, home with Dr. Gary Crawford and Rev. Jim Blevins officiating. Burial followed in the Jonesville Baptist Church Cemetery.

_______________

James Leon Kinsey, Jr.

James Leon Kinsey, Jr. passed away on October 19, 2020 at the age of 76 in Tallahassee. He was born in Abilene, Texas to parents Laura Louise Loos and Leon Kinsey.

Leon lived in Trenton, FL before making Tallahassee his home for the past 50 plus years. He previously worked at the Tallahassee Democrat and enjoyed spending his free time outdoors fishing or hunting.

Leon was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Timothy Kinsey and Mike Kinsey. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Kinsey; siblings, Joye Woodall and Gary Kinsey; children, Laura Kinsey, James Kinsey III, Julie Rudolfer, Steve Penton, and Jeff Penton; grandchildren, Courtney, Haileigh, Riley, Arianne, Alexis, Amanda, Rianon, Jack and Molly; great grandchildren, Anastasia, Braden, Bryson, Cooper, Harper, plus one on the way, Emilia; many nieces, nephews and last but not least, his beloved dog, Katie.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements.