October 8, 2020 Legals

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a referendum, a ballot summary of which appears below, will be considered on the November 3, 2020, Gilchrist County General Election Ballot.

REFERENDUM AMENDING TIME AND DAYS OF SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Presently, under current County Ordinance of Gilchrist County, Florida, alcoholic beverage sales are prohibited in any place holding a state license in the unincorporated areas of Gilchrist County after 2:00 A.M. on Sundays.

Should the Board of County Commissioners amend its ordinance to authorize alcoholic beverage sales in the unincorporated areas of the county on Sundays between the hours of 7:00 A.M. and 12:00 midnight?

( ) Yes - For approval to allow Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages from 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight.

( ) No - Against approval to allow Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages from 7:00 A.M. to 12:00 Midnight.

Pub. September 24, October 1, 8, 15, 22, 2020

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO

REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice Under Fictitious Name Law, pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of MAGNOLIA GLITTER AND GULFSIDE SOAP AND CANDLE located at 3450 NW 150th, Street, TRENTON, FL 32693 in the County of GILCHRIST, intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Trenton, Florida, this 8th day of October, 2020.

Signed: Cindy Morgan, Owner.

Pub. October 8, 2020

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

3.06 Safe and Secure Schools

3.25 Background Screening for

Contractors

3.30 Automatic External Defibrillators

3.41 Service Animals

4.18 Exertional Heat Illness

5.29 Notification of Involuntary

Examination

5.40 Children of Military Families

6.10 Employment Defined

6.103 Appointment or Employment

Requirements

8.27 School Construction Bid Process

8.272 Prequalification of Contractors

for Educational Facilities

Construction

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on November 3, 2020 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. October 8 - October 29, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2020-CA-000016

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST CARLENIA S. BRYANT A/K/A CARLENIA BRYANT; MICHAEL H. KNOWLES A/K/A MICHAEL KNOWLES; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL H. KNOWLES A/K/A MICHAEL KNOWLES; CACH, LLC; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2, AS UNKNOWN TENANTS IN POSSESSION,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST CARLENIA S. BRYANT A/K/A CARLENIA BRYANT

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED, CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN

And any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors and other unknown person or unknown spouses claiming by, through and under the above-named Defendant(s), if deceased or whose last known addresses are unknown.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose Mortgage covering the following real and personal described as follows, to-wit:

LOT 12 OF SUWANNEE RIVER OAKS SUBDIVISION, AS PER PLAT BOOK 2, PAGES 13, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2005 HOMES OF MERIT “FOREST MANOR” MODEL #2849, DOUBLEWIDE MANUFACTURED HOME. SERIAL #TBD. THIS MANUFACTURED HOME IS AN IMPROVEMENT TO THE PROPERTY AND AN IMMOVABLE FIXTURE.

Property Address: 2090 Northwest 30th Street, Bell, FL 32619

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on Suzanne Delaney, Esq., Storey Law Group, 3670 Maguire Blvd., Ste. 200, Orlando, FL 32803 and file the original with the Clerk of the above-styled Court on or before 30 days from the first publication, otherwise a Judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court on 24th day of September, 2020.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accommodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired call (800) 955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call (800) 955-8770.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Todd Newton

Gilchrist County, Florida

By: Tammy Hale Deputy Clerk

Pub. October 8 and 15, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAY INVESTMENT AND CONSULTANT LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0014-TD

Certificate Number: 458.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 8 BLK 22 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 108/480 201221002807

Assessed to: BRENT HEIMBACK

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of November, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0016-TD

Certificate Number: 593.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 29 BLK A ANDREWS-COLEMAN SUBD 129/45 161/361 278/436

Assessed to: PEARL GALLION

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of November, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ATCF II FLORIDA-A, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0012-TD

Certificate Number: 407.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: COM AT NW/COR OF NW/4 OF SW/4 GO S 0 DEG 05 MIN W 659.83 FT GO S 89 DEG 56 MIN 28 SEC E 979.32 FT TO POB CONT S 89 DEG 56 MIN 28 SEC E 452.26 FT TO WRLY R/W LN OF CTY GRD GO ALG GRD RW S 49 DEG 25 MIN 40 SEC W 121.25 FT GO ON R/W S 00 DE G 06 MIN 50 SEC W 49.05 FT GO N 89 DEG 56 MIN 28 SEC W 340.31 FT GO N 0 DEG 06 MIN 50 SEC W 128 FT TO POB 68/330 139/79 151/659 281/597 295/139 297/281 2000/464

Assessed to: BONNIE POTTER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 10th day of November, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, October 12, 2020, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Final Budget Hearing,

September 28, 2020

2. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, September 28, 2020

2. August Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department F. City Attorney Report

G. City Manager Report

H. Board Member Requests

I. Public Comments

J. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. October 8, 2020

