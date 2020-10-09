October 8, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Helen E. Craft

Helen E. Craft, age 90, of Trenton, FL, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. Helen was born in Trenton on February 15, 1930 to parents, Thomas and Florence Downing and was a resident of Trenton since moving back from Zephyrhills, FL 20 years ago. She was a homemaker and a member of Cherry Sink Church of Christ.

Mrs. Craft is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert S. Craft, Jr. and her grandson, Michael Craft. She is survived by her sons, Horace F. Craft of Old Town, FL and Herbert Wayne (Deborah) Craft of Trenton, FL; her brother, Samuel (Eleanor) Downing of Inglis, FL; 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service to honor Mrs. Craft was held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. John Zellner officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

Mary Jo English

Mary Jo English, 101, of Gainesville, FL, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 with her loving daughter by her side. Mary Jo was born July 23, 1919 in Chambers County, AL to E.F. and Minnie Chapman James.

Mary Jo worked as a loan officer and financial advisor at Campus Credit Union in Gainesville for many years. Throughout her career, she loved helping her clients and many became close personal friends.

Mary Jo is preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 52 years, Lucius L. “Luke” English; her son, H. Warren English; five brothers; and one sister.

Mary Jo is survived by her

daughter, Linda English; a brother, Tommy H. James; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Monday, October 12th at 1:30 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. at University City Church of Christ, 4626 NW 8th Avenue, Gainesville, with Minister Jeff Robison officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in her name to Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center, 606 NE 7th Street, Trenton, FL 32693 or to University City Church of Christ.

To view her full obituary, please visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

William L. “ W.L.” Jamerson

William L. “W.L.” Jamerson, of Hawthorne, passed from this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home at the age of 85.

Born in Bell, FL, he resided in Hawthorne since 1972. For many years, W.L. lived in North Carolina where he was a teacher and coach. He enjoyed growing camellias, socializing with family and friends and cheering on the Florida Gators. W.L. or “Coach” as he was also affectionately known, attended Woodlawn Baptist Church in Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Nellie Jamerson; a son, James Williams and a grandson, Keith Rebman.

W.L. is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lillian Jamerson; daughter, Theresa Ann Rebman (Dan) of Floral City; daughter-in-law, Julia Williams of Hawthorne; sister, Nell Baxley; three grandchildren, Danielle McGowan (Josh), Morgan Franklin (Alex) and Michelle Rebman; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Charlie and Kennedy.

Memorial services celebrating W.L.’s life were held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Johnson with Dr. L.D. Osteen officiating.

Memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 2119 S.W. 16th St., Gainesville, FL 32608.

Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at W.L.‘s Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home, Interlachen.

Lynn Charles Lane

Lynn Charles Lane, 77, of Steinhatchee, FL passed away September 30, 2020.

Mr. Lane was born December 1, 1942 to the late Rufus and Mary Lane in Ft. White, FL, but had lived most of his life in the Steinhatchee area. He worked for several years as a Millwright and had been a crabber and fisherman before that.

Mr. Lane is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janet Lane; his daughters, Valerie Johnson (Eric) and Natalie Roberts (Shane); his brothers, Earl Lane, Earnest Lane and Melvin Lane; his sisters, Elsie Wilkerson and Margaret Loper; five grandchildren and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Landon and his brothers, Thomas Lane, Warren Lane and Roy Lane.

A funeral service was held for Mr. Lane on October 5, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Marvin Glen Lockler

Marvin Glen Lockler, 70, of Bell, FL passed away September 29, 2020.

Mr. Lockler was born February 14, 1950 to the late Allie and John Lockler, Sr. in Jena, FL, but had lived in Lake City before moving to the Bell area. He worked for several years as a heavy equipment operator. In his spare time, Mr. Lockler enjoyed fishing, hunting and being in the outdoors.

Mr. Lockler is survived by his wife of 10 years, Bobby Lockler; his sons, Corey Lockler (Katherine) and Shane Lockler; his daughters, Kristi Morgan and Victoria Lockler; his sister, Jonell Douglas (C.F.); six grandchildren and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Lockler, Jr.; his sisters, Pearl Osteen, Evelyn Koon, Eloise Sheppard and his granddaughter, Cheyenne Morgan.

A funeral for Mr. Lockler was held on October 2, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. Interment followed at Butler Cemetery in Horseshoe Beach, FL. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Rosa Hartsfield Simmons

Rosa Hartsfield Simmons, 69, of Old Town, FL passed away September 30, 2020.

Mrs. Simmons was born September 18, 1951 to Lemual and Marjorie Hartsfield in Perry, FL. She had lived in Perry before moving to the Old Town area. She worked for several years as a Transportation Specialist with Transcor and was of the Baptist Faith.

Mrs. Simmons is survived by her daughters, Anita Taden and Janis Wolfe; her brother, Elbert Hartsfield; her sister, Dorothoy McMullian; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and her fiancé, Mark.

The family will have a service at a later date.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.