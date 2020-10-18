Oliver Everett Boals “Brother Boals” Turns 107

Share !



On Friday, October 9, 2020, Oliver Everett Boals “Brother Boals” turned 107. Brother Boals lives at Ayers Health & Rehabilitation Center in Trenton. His family met around 3:00 p.m. to have a 15 minute outdoor birthday celebration with singing and a balloon release.

Brother Boals “Pappy” has two daughters, one son, three grand children, seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. One sister is still living. One brother and sister, two wives and numerous nieces and nephews have gone to be with the Lord.

Pappy has been a Southern Baptist preacher since he turned 18, in 1931. Pappy has preached all over the world and numerous churches in Florida. Bro. Boals preached for over 85 years!