On Friday, October 9, 2020, Oliver Everett Boals “Brother Boals” turned 107. Brother Boals lives at Ayers Health & Rehabilitation Center in Trenton. His family met around 3:00 p.m. to have a 15 minute outdoor birthday celebration with singing and a balloon release.
Brother Boals “Pappy” has two daughters, one son, three grand children, seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. One sister is still living. One brother and sister, two wives and numerous nieces and nephews have gone to be with the Lord.
Pappy has been a Southern Baptist preacher since he turned 18, in 1931. Pappy has preached all over the world and numerous churches in Florida. Bro. Boals preached for over 85 years!
Oliver Everett Boals “Brother Boals” Turns 107
On Friday, October 9, 2020, Oliver Everett Boals “Brother Boals” turned 107. Brother Boals lives at Ayers Health & Rehabilitation Center in Trenton. His family met around 3:00 p.m. to have a 15 minute outdoor birthday celebration with singing and a balloon release.