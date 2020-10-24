Paula’s Art Studio and Gallery now open in Trenton

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Paula Shochet has opened a Art Studio and Gallery in downtown Trenton. During the interview Paula said, “It has always been a dream of mine to give art lessons to children.” Paula was born in Romania and graduated from art school in Europe.

Paula’s husband Randy Shochet has opened Shochet Law in the other part of the building formally owned by Paul and Stephanie Metts. The building once housed the quilt museum.

The Shochets moved to Gilchrist County a year ago from West Palm Beach with their daughter, Madison and son, Ben. Ben attends school in Bell.

Paula plans to start offering arts and crafts classes featuring items made from paper, such as handmade cards. These fun, creative classes will begin on November 3. Ages 7-11 will be making Fall themed cards from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Classes for 12 years old and up will begin at 5 p.m., classes will last one hour. These classes will take place on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Each class is $10 and is limited to six students to allow for social distancing. She also plans to have Saturday classes, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. for 7 to 11 year olds and 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. for 12 year olds and up. Class projects will change weekly and she hopes students will take a class once a week to build their skills.

Paula said, “I want students to enjoy the art of making something with their hands.” She believes in the value of giving a handmade gift and the art of hand writing a well worded thank you card even in this era of quick texts.

She will host birthday art parties at the studio or showers. A group of friends could make arrangements to have a group class at the studio. Paula will be glad to help set up parties for anyone just give her a call.

The Gallery at Paul’s Art Studio and Gallery will feature handmade items from artisans and craftsman from this area. Homemade goat milk soap and candles will be for sale to the public along with lots of other items.

The Paula’s Art Studio and Gallery is located at 409 North Main Street in Trenton. The studio and gallery will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Phone 352-487-7977 for more information or go to paulashochet@yahoo.com.