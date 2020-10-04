Prayer Gathering held in Fanning Springs

Share !



A large group of like minded believers gathered at the Fanning Springs Park on Saturday morning to attend a Pray Gathering.

Pastor David Jones of Fanning Springs Community Church greeted those attending. Pastor Jones said that GiGi Daube felt the Lord had laid it on her heart to hold a gathering where people prayed for our country and it’s leaders. Daube said, not everyone could travel to Washington, DC and be a part of the Prayer March there, but local citizens could gather at the park and pray for the country.

A group of nearly a hundred Christians gathered to hear from five local pastors and pray as a group for the country.

Pastor Rick Lawrence of Bethel Baptist Church spoke of 2 Chronicles 7:14 where Jesus said, “If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

Each pastor spoke for a few minutes concerning one of the Pray Points that would be used during the Washington DC Prayer March 2020 with Franklin Graham that was held later that day.

The Prayer Points covered during the gathering were (1) Humbling ourselves in repentance and asking God to forgive our sins and heal our land. (2) Our military, police and other law enforcement, firefighters and their families. Security and Peace for the nation. (3) Salvation for the lost. Renewed strength in our families. Solutions to the coronavirus pandemic and for frontline medical workers. An end to abortion. (4) The President and the Vice President and their families. All those who work in the White House and in the Executive Branch of our government. (5) Compassion and kindness toward one another. Respect and reconciliation between races. Healing in communities torn by violence and injustice. (6) Religious freedom. Boldness for churches to stand firm with the Word of God and to preach Jesus Christ in a troubled world. (7) Our Congress and other leaders at the national, state, and local levels. The Supreme Court and Judges across the nation.

After much prayer by area Christians and Pastors the event ended around 11:30 a.m.