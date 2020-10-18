Riverside Christian Wranglers football improves to 5-1

Share !



The Riverside Christian School Wranglers added their 5th win of the season Friday night as they defeated, visiting Impact Christian Academy of Jacksonville 39-0. This was the Wrangler’s second straight shutout of the 2020 football season.

Quarterback Carter Hodge led the Wrangler’s as the freshman threw for 3 touchdowns and the stingy defense shutout the Jacksonville Academy. The Wrangler’s defense left their mark on their opponent as they had 4 big sacks, a fumble recovery and 1 interception.

The Wranglers will celebrate Homecoming 2020 Friday night as they host Peniel Warriors.

The Riverside Wranglers invite everyone to come out and enjoy homecoming Friday night, October 16.