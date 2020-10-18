Submitted
The Riverside Christian School Wranglers added their 5th win of the season Friday night as they defeated, visiting Impact Christian Academy of Jacksonville 39-0. This was the Wrangler’s second straight shutout of the 2020 football season.
Quarterback Carter Hodge led the Wrangler’s as the freshman threw for 3 touchdowns and the stingy defense shutout the Jacksonville Academy. The Wrangler’s defense left their mark on their opponent as they had 4 big sacks, a fumble recovery and 1 interception.
The Wranglers will celebrate Homecoming 2020 Friday night as they host Peniel Warriors.
The Riverside Wranglers invite everyone to come out and enjoy homecoming Friday night, October 16.
Riverside Christian Wranglers football improves to 5-1
