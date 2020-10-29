Riverside defeats First Coast Christian for District victory

Share !



by Megan Hall

The Riverside Christian Academy Wrangler won a huge District game Friday night, as they defeated 68-39 over First Coast Christian Academy of Jacksonville. The winner of this game helped their team secure a spot in the Florida 6-Man final four-playoff bracket. The Commissioner of 6-man football decided to do a Final Four format like college football this year, cutting back on games due to the Covid19 virus. Four schools in the state of Florida will be competing for the State title in 6-Man football. This is a very special honor. Riverside is seated #2 in the North portion of the state of Florida.

The Wrangler’s were led by dynamic quarterback Jason Cannon who scored 6 touchdowns and ran for a total of 277 yards. Running back Zeb Bray splitting the load on carries with 2 touchdown rushing for 127 yards. The Riverside defense was led by Boaz Bray as he had 3 sacks, and Trevar Valasko contributed with multiple big plays on defense as well. The Riverside defense held the #1 offense (First Coast) to just 39 points, and Wrangler’s defense has only allowed 45 points in the past 4 games showing why Riverside is the #1 Defense in the league.The Riverside Wranglers will host Old Plank Christian Academy Friday night October 30th with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to come out and cheer on the Wranglers.