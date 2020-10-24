Riverside Wranglers win Homecoming 2020

Share !



By: Megan Hall

Riverside Wranglers showed up and showed out with a 58-6 win against Peniel Warriors for the Riverside Christian School Homecoming 2020. The offense was led by Jason Cannon with 3 rushing scores and a 78-yard kick return for a touchdown. The Wrangler defense showed up big as the Bray brothers: #14 Boaz Bray and #21 Zeb Bray set the bar for the defensive team. The Bray brothers wracked up 7 sacks, and 14 tackles, 11 assists, and caused 3 fumbles, and recovered 3 turnovers. #5 Jason Cannon also wanted in on sacking the quarterback as he had 3 sacks of his own. The defense also had 2 defensive touchdowns, (one by Boaz Bray and the other was a pick six interception by #30 Cody Parks), 3 interceptions, and a total of 10 sacks. Riverside defense has allowed only 6 points in the past 3 games as they improve their regular season record to 6-1.

The Wranglers will host First Coast Christian Academy of Jacksonville this Friday, Oct. 23rd with kickoff set for 7 pm. This game will be a battle to see who will win the #2 seat. Come out and support your Wranglers!