Trenton Middle FFA wins State Opening and Closing Ceremonies competition

Florida FFA is excited to announce the results of the 2020 State Opening and Closing Ceremonies Leadership. Teams participated in a virtual event earlier last week.

The 2020 Opening and Closing Ceremonies Leadership Development Event was won by Trenton Middle FFA, the Second Place team was from Martinez Middle School FFA, and the Third Place team was Kennedy Middle School FFA.

Trenton Middle team members were Lois Bachle, Kinsey Colley, Braley Hines, Caroline Martin, Carsen McKenzie, Noa Meyer and Wyatt Rodgers. Their FFA advisor is Heather Rucker.

The team practiced the Opening and Closing Ceremonies for many hours to make this win possible. Team member Carsen McKenzie said, “It is incredible to win. It took a year of work, early morning and late night practices along with continuous team work, but for all of us it was worth every second.”