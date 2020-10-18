Trenton takes rivalry win over Chiefland

Share !



The Trenton Tiger’s new look was the difference in this game as the host out scored the Indians in each of the three quarters to take this rivalry win 33-15.

Trenton broke out scoring with 12-0 points in the second period to take a 12-0 lead at halftime. Chiefland scored a touchdown and a 2-point conversion in the third period. Trenton increased their lead to 25-8 after scoring two touchdowns and an extra point at the end of the third period. The Tigers outscored the Indians 8-7 in the fourth period to take the 33-15 victory.

The Tigers improve their record to 2-4 as they host Bell Friday night. This game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The Indians will face Hamilton County Friday in a 1A Region 3 battle.