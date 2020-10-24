Trenton Tigers dominate Bell Bulldogs during Football Game

Share !



The Trenton Tigers were spot-on Friday night as they welcomed the Bell Bulldogs to The Jungle. Both teams entered this game needing to win this Gilchrist County football championship match up, but the Tigers prevailed as they shut out the Bulldogs in a 47-0 final.

The Tigers featured quarterbacks Tyler Perry and Jacob Guthrie as they both played well. Perry completed 4 of 8 passes for 104 yards and touchdown receptions to KJ Williams and Jacob Guthrie. This offense rushed for 352 yards and 5 touchdowns. Tristan Sloan had 8 carries for 122 yards and 2 scores. Junior running back Caleb Morgan rushed for 76 yards on 9 carries with 2 scores. Julius Johnson had 5 carries for 48 yards and 1 score. The Tiger’s senior kicker, Preston Blankenship kicked 5 of 5 extra points in this win.

The Tigers took a quick 6-0 lead in the first period. Trenton added on 20 points in the second quarter to take a 26-0 led at intermission. Trenton scored a touchdown in the third period and added 2 scores in the final quarter to take the win.

The Bulldogs offense featured quarterbacks Hayden Brown and Caden Hastings. Hastings completed 1 of 3 passes for 10 yards and he rushed 8 times for 12 yards. The Bulldogs recorded 82 total yards of offense in this game.

The Trenton Tigers defense was led by Tristan Sloan as the junior linebacker recorded 12 tackles. Caleb Morgan had 5 tackles, with 1 sack. Caleb Grossman had 5 tackles. Tyler Perry recorded 4 tackles, with 1 sack. Jaken Hafner had 3 tackles, with 1 sack and Briar Mitchell had a tackle for a loss.

The win improves the Tigers record to (3-4) as they travel to Williston Friday night to face the (2-5) Red Devils. This game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The Bulldog’s record falls to 2-4 and they will host (4-2) Aucilla Christian Friday night. This game will kickoff at 7 p.m.