The Trenton Tigers battled on the road Friday night in Williston to defeat the Red Devils as Tiger’s senior place kicker Preston Blankenship kicked a 37-yard field goal as time ran out to take a 40-38 victory.
The Tigers got off to a slow start in this game as the Red Devils held onto a 14-8 lead at intermission. The second half provided the fans with outstanding high school football action as the hosts held a 38-37 edge with 1:09 remaining in the fourth period. Trenton’s offense gave their kicker a shot to win this battle as the senior kicked the field goal to give the visitors the victory. The win improves the Tiger’s regular season record to 4-4.
Trenton will travel to Branford to take on the (5-1) Bucs Friday night. This game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Trenton’s Preston Blankenship kicks Tigers over Red Devils
