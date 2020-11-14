Bell Woman arrested after Levy County Landfill Theft

Share !



The Levy County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested Wanda Sue Sheffield (4/20/63) of Bell, Florida today after a lengthy investigation. In September of 2019 the Levy County Finance Director was asked by the Levy County Landfill Director to take a detailed look at monies being collected at the landfill. The Finance Director alerted the Sheriff’s Office when he discovered a discrepancy. This was after analysis of years of data issued to his office from the landfill.

Multiple Detectives worked with county officials and discovered that over a period of approximately ten years Sheffield had been voiding scale transactions and using the money collected for personal gains. This detailed and exhaustive summary of transactions was able to prove over this period of time Sheffield stole nearly $40,000.

Detectives interviewed Sheffield prior to her arrest. She admitted to Detectives that she had intentionally voided scale transactions for the purpose of taking the money for her own personal gains. Sheffield had resigned her position at the landfill when supervisory staff first questioned her about voided transactions. She was arrested at her home in Bell and has been transported and booked in at the Gilchrist County Jail. She has been charged with Grand Theft over $20,000 dollars (a second degree felony) and her bond was set at $25,000.00. She is awaiting transfer to the Levy County Detention Facility after her first appearance before a Judge.