BHS Runnin’ Bulldogs advance two to Regionals

Share !



The Runnin’ Bulldogs Cross Country team travelled to Lake City on Wednesday, October 28th to compete in the FHSAA 1A District 5 Cross Country District Meet.

Leading the Boys’ team, 8th grader Caelum Surrency finished with a time of 25 minutes, 11.3 seconds. 7th grader Sawyer Downing ran with a time of 25:48.3, 9th grader Evan Cobb had a time of 27:45.1, and 6th grader Mitchell Anderson ran in 27:57.1.

On the Girls’ team, junior Alayna Aslan finished the 3.5 mile run with a time of 25:28.6 and sophomore Jaden Reiss completed the run with a time of 25:46.6. Rounding out the rest of the girls team was senior runner, Sabrina Holmes with a time of 27:29.5, sophomore Rayanah Mkuu with a time of 27:59.9 and freshman Angie Moses with a time of 28:05.3. Both Aslan and Reiss qualified for the 1A Regional Cross Country Meet which will be held on Friday, November 6th at Holloway Park in Lakeland, Florida.

Coach Brad Surrency was very proud of the performance of his teams. “These student-athletes have worked hard this season and have been running since this summer. With the uncertainty of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, I wasn’t even sure that we were going to have one. To have two of my runners make regionals is exciting and I know that they are looking forward to competing against some of the best runners in the state.”

The Runnin’ Bulldogs team would like to thank their parents, Bell High School teachers, administration, and students, and the Bell community for all their support this season.

Good luck to Jaden Reiss and Alayna Aslan as they represent Bell at the Regional Meet!