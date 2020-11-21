BHS Volleyball 3rd in State

Share !



By: Katie Lovett

The Lady Bulldogs Volleyball team ended their season as 3rd in the State Final Four tournament. They had one heck of a season, from winning their District Championship for the 3rd straight year in a row and clinching the Regional Championship with a sweep against Union County, which ultimately thrust them into the 2020 FHSAA Volleyball State Final Four Tournament. This is only the 3rd time in Bell High School history that a volleyball team advanced that far. Their dedication to each other and their team goals this year were evident just by simply looking at their 20-6 season.

Other highlights from this year include seniors, Maddy Sapp and Melonie Piechocki being recognized as TV 20 Scholar-Athletes of the week. As well as, the other outstanding accomplishments of numerous top performers on the Lady Bulldogs 2020-2021 team. Senior Taria Liles led the way with 432 kills, 36 aces, 16 blocks, and 240 digs; Senior Maddy Sapp was close behind with 395 kills, 32 aces, 21 blocks, and 160 digs; Junior Michelle Heilig accumulated 147 kills, 37 aces, 41 blocks, and 185 digs; Junior Emma Hutto showed remarkable leadership and effort with 693 assists, 200 digs, and a whopping 48 aces; libero and Senior Melonie Piechocki gave the Lady Bulldogs the edge with 420 digs and 27 aces; Sophomore Ashlee Thomas held her own with 37 blocks and 25 aces; and last but certainly not least, Sophomore Sydney Waddle attributed 125 assists to help her team advance to the State playoffs.

When asked, each top performer agreed emphatically they couldn’t have come this far, or accomplished so much, without the hard work and commitment of each member of their team. Congratulations on a successful season Lady Bulldogs!!

