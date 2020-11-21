Farm Bureau Women’s Group installs Free Community Library

Share !



The Gilchrist County Farm Bureau Women’s Group is proud to announce that we have installed a Free Community Library in front of the Farm Bureau office in Trenton.

Our mission in our Women’s group is to promote education and improve our community through outreach and fellowship. We think our Free Community Library is a great way to promote literacy in our county. This library is a “Take a book, leave a book” opportunity. It is important to note that you do not have to leave a book at the same time as borrowing one.

This ribbon cutting kicks off our Farm-City Week in Gilchrist County. Farm-City is celebrated annually the week leading up to Thanksgiving. In 2020 Farm-City Week is November 18-25, the week highlights partnerships between farmers and their local community.

The Gilchrist County Farm Bureau Office is located at 306 W. Wade Street in Trenton and the Free Community Library is located in front of the office next to the sidewalk.

Ashley Jones

Farm Bureau Women’s Group