Helping Hands 4-H Club wins Statewide contest

The Helping Hands 4-H club completed a beautification project in early 2020 at the Bell Library. This project was made possible by a statewide community pride grant from the Florida 4-H Foundation. The youth committee from the Helping Hands club completed a community needs assessment and decided that the Bell Library was the perfect place to submit for a grant. The plan was for the youth to design some updates and assist in making this wonderful resource an even better spot for families to enjoy books and technology use.

The members in the club wrote a grant proposal with a budget that was approved by the state 4-H headquarters then they implemented the grant by partnering with a local nursery, UF surplus, community donors, the Bell Library staff, and other generous local families and businesses. Once their workdays were complete the library has a renovated landscape, new furniture, and other great improvements. The grant report was completed by the members and submitted early this summer. The top 5 projects across the state were recognized in a hype video last week and the Helping Hands won first place!

Helping Hands 4-H Club got busy after receiving their grant and completed the following work. The cedar tree that was in front of the library was cut down by the town of Bell, so the 4-H members leveled the ground afterward and got the area ready for planting. One club member’s father and grandfather trimmed the palm trees.

In all the 4-H members planted 28 boxwood hedges around the building, 12 Loropetalum plants around the flag pole, 20 juniper plants around the palm trees and down the front side, along with some flowering plants and greenery around the sign. They also supplied the library with new chairs for the waiting area. The Library was setting up a new meeting area that can be used for tutoring and community meetings, so the Helping Hands 4-H purchased a six foot table and eight chairs for the new meeting room. They also supplied a new book-cart, and then finally they got a new office chair for the front desk as well as 48 laminated bookmarkers to give to children who came in to the Library to check out books.

Good job Helping Hands 4-H!