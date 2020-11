Share !



Edwin Jenkins shown with Sheriff Bobby Schultz as he was presented with a plaque last week at a retirement event held in his honor. Jenkins has been in law enforcement for 30 years. He began at Lancaster Correctional Institution and ending with the GCSO where he started in 2005. Sgt. Jenkins is well liked by he fellow officers at GCSO. During the event many shared stories about their time at GCSO with Sgt. Jenkins.