Lady Bulldogs Perform at Regional Cross Country Meet

Submitted: Brad Surrency

Bell High School student athletes, Jaden Reiss and Alayna Aslan participated in the FHSAA District 1A, Region 2 Cross Country meet on Friday, November 6th at Holloway Park in Lakeland. The girls ran against 24 other teams across the state of Florida on a very challenging course. Both girls ran well with Aslan running the 5K course with a time of 24 minutes and 22.20 seconds and Reiss completing the run with a time of 26 minutes and 13.14 seconds. Both Reiss and Aslan were happy to be able to run at Regionals and are already planning on getting better times next season.

Also running at the Regional Meet and representing Trenton High School was Nathan Gray, who finished the race with a time of 21 minutes, 54.41 seconds.

Gilchrist County was well represented by these three hard-working young athletes.