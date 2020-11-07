The Bell Bulldog football team played tough but lost a tough battle with Lafayette County Friday night 41-7.
The Bulldogs were led by running back Caden Hastings as the senior had 16 rushes for 82 yards. Quarterback Hayden Brown completed 5 of 16 passes for 61 yards and he connected with Rhett Rankin for 3 receptions and 1 touchdown.
The Bulldogs defense was anchored by Jordan Hernandez who had 6 tackles and 1 fumble recovery. Caden Hastings had 6 tackles in this contest. The Bulldogs will be off this week and they will travel to Lake Butler to face the fighting Tigers on Friday, November 13.
Lafayette County tops Bell
The Bell Bulldog football team played tough but lost a tough battle with Lafayette County Friday night 41-7.