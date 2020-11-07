Lafayette County tops Bell

Share !



The Bell Bulldog football team played tough but lost a tough battle with Lafayette County Friday night 41-7.

The Bulldogs were led by running back Caden Hastings as the senior had 16 rushes for 82 yards. Quarterback Hayden Brown completed 5 of 16 passes for 61 yards and he connected with Rhett Rankin for 3 receptions and 1 touchdown.

The Bulldogs defense was anchored by Jordan Hernandez who had 6 tackles and 1 fumble recovery. Caden Hastings had 6 tackles in this contest. The Bulldogs will be off this week and they will travel to Lake Butler to face the fighting Tigers on Friday, November 13.