November 12, 2020 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 21-2020-CP-29
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CAROL ANN BUCK
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Testate)
The administration of the estate of CAROL ANN BUCK, deceased, whose date of death was March 10, 2020, is pending under file number 21-2020-CP-29 in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702, FLORIDA STATUTES, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 12, 2020.
Signed on this 5th day of November 2020.
KEVIN E. HYDE
Personal Representative
Foley & Lardner LLP
One Independent Drive
Suite 1300
Jacksonville, Florida 32202
W. BRADLEY RUSSELL
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 29492
Foley & Lardner LLP
One Independent Drive
Suite 1300
Telephone: 904-633-8928
Email: wbrussell@foley.com
Secondary email:
avwilliams@foley.com
Pub. November 12 and 19, 2020
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION
Case No.: 21-2019-DP-0007
IN THE INTEREST OF:
E.Z.S.G. (M) DOB: 01/13/2008
W.D.F.G (M) DOB: 09/30/2009
Minor Children.
NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION
THE STATE OF FLORIDA
TO: AUTUM GRAVES
Address Unknown
You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to E.Z.S.G., a male child, born on January 13, 2008, and W.D.F.G., a male child, born on September 30, 2009 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 14th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.
FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.
YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.
Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.
This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.
WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 19th day of October 2020.
Todd Newton
Clerk of Circuit Court
BY: T. Hale
Deputy Clerk
DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES
Children’s Legal Services
Katherine Rashkind, Esq.
Counsel for the Department
Florida Bar No. 68547
1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04
Gainesville, Florida 32601
Phone: (352) 415-6257
Fax: (352) 955-6298
Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com
Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com
Pub. October 22, 29 and
November 5, 12, 2020
NOTICE SPECIAL MEETING
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a SPECIAL Meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida.
The purpose of this Special Meeting is to conduct a Swearing in Ceremony for newly elected County Commissioners and Election of Chair and Vice Chair to the Gilchrist County Board of Commissioners.
“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN
ATTEST:
TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT
Pub. November 12, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT
GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 20-0023-TD
Certificate Number: 448.0000
Year of Issuance: 2018
Description of property: LOT 14 BLK 18 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 136/106 223/608 235/285 240/344 241/003 245/309 2000/168 UTIL EASEMENT 2002/5219
Assessed to: VERNON J & KENNETH H MARTINEAU
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL
By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick
CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT
GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 20-0010-TD
Certificate Number: 86.0000
Year of Issuance: 2017
Description of property: LOT 58 THIRD ADDITION SUWANNEE RIVER HIGHLANDS 96/186 107/673 2004/2053 2007/1999 2007/5238 2008/6476 2008/6477 201621004042
Assessed to: GARY ALAN COBB
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL
By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick
CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT
GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 20-0019-TD
Certificate Number: 926.0000
Year of Issuance: 2018
Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 UTIL EASEMENT 141/241 161 444 231/30 241/268
Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL
By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick
CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT
GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 20-0025-TD
Certificate Number: 11.0000
Year of Issuance: 2018
Description of property: LOT 10 BLK E UNIT 2 TWO RIVERS ESTATE 74/635 2009/1129 201621004401
Assessed to: RICKARD MAX ESTATE
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL
By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick
CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020
NOTICE
THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST WILL BE ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTIES BY THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3RD, 2020 IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURT HOUSE AT 2:00 P.M.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 14-10-16-0553-0010-0010; LOCATION, SE 80 LN/SE 71 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.220; VALUE $1,430; FILE #16-TD-65.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 14-10-16-0554-0010-0020; LOCATION, SE 82 LN TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.480; VALUE $2,600; FILE #17-TD-01.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0003-0100; SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.120; VALUE $1,150; FILE # 16-TD-45.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0009-0010; LOCATION, SW 81 TER/SW 88 LN TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.130; VALUE $1,150; FILE #16-TD-29.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0070; LOCATION, SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.220; VALUE $2,070; FILE #12-TD-14.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0210; LOCATION, SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.110; VALUE $1,150; FILE #10-TD-37.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0230; LOCATION SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.110; VALUE $1,150; FILE #16-TD-32.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0027-0012-0100; LOCATION, SW 82 TER TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.240; VALUE $1,400; FILE #16-TD-34.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER 18-10-14-0027-0014-0180; LOCATION, 8810 SW 83 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.240; VALUE $16,784; FILE #15-TD-03.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0027-0025-0130; LOCATION, SW 83 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.060; VALUE $500; FILE #16-TD-35.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 20-10-14-0367-000A-0380; LOCATION, OFF SW SR 26 FANNING SPRINGS; ACREAGE, 0.260; VALUE $2,400; FILE #13-TD-66.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 25-08-14-0119-0001-0020; 3539 DURDEN AVE BELL; ACREAGE, 0.430; VALUE $12,100; FILE #15-TD-09.
TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 27-09-16-0000-0005-0012; LOCATION, SE CR 337 TRENTON; ACREAGE 1.140; VALUE $878; FILE #16-TD-53.
PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE:
1) SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.”
2) ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A MONEY ORDER OR CERTIFIED FUNDS PAYABLE TO CLERK OF COURT IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.)
3) SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE ALONG WITH DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS, PAYABLE TO THE CLERK OF COURT BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY.
4) IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY, THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE.
BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE NEXT SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF THE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS.
FILES MAY BE REVIVED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT, 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO THE SALE DATE.
TODD NEWTON
Clerk of Court and Comptroller
Of Gilchrist County, Florida
Pub. November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020
NOTICE OF MEETING
Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, November 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:
1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)
2. Prayer/Flag
3. Agenda Changes
4. Consent Agenda
5. Public Participation
6. Constitutional Officers
7. County Administrator
8. Attorney Report
9. Clerk Report
10. Time Certain Schedule
4:15 p.m. – A request by Ronald E. (Gene) Parrish Land Surveying, as agent for Ellen J. Mulinix, seeking approval for a proposed Replat of an existing subdivision lot to be known and described as follows:
WEST END, A REPLAT OF LOT 30, GIL CREST FARM, LESS AND EXCEPT THE WEST 60 FEET THEREOF, A SUBDIVISION AS PER PLAT THEREOF FILED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGES 88-90, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. LYING AND BEING IN SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.
4:30 p.m. – A request by Stoney Smith to present to the Board for consideration - REFERENDUM AMENDING TIME AND DAYS OF SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.
11. Commissioner Reports
12. Old Business
13. New Business
14. Public Participation
15. Adjourn
“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN
ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT
Pub. November 12, 2020
NOTICE OF MEETING CHANGE
THE GILCHRIST COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD CANCELED IT’S REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING FOR NOVEMBER 3, 2020. ALL MATTERS ADVERTISED FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 MEETING WILL BE ON THE NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING OF NOVEMBER 17, 2020.
Pub. November 5 and 12, 2020
