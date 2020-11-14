November 12, 2020 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-2020-CP-29

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CAROL ANN BUCK

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Testate)

The administration of the estate of CAROL ANN BUCK, deceased, whose date of death was March 10, 2020, is pending under file number 21-2020-CP-29 in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702, FLORIDA STATUTES, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is November 12, 2020.

Signed on this 5th day of November 2020.

KEVIN E. HYDE

Personal Representative

Foley & Lardner LLP

One Independent Drive

Suite 1300

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

W. BRADLEY RUSSELL

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 29492

Foley & Lardner LLP

One Independent Drive

Suite 1300

Telephone: 904-633-8928

Email: wbrussell@foley.com

Secondary email:

avwilliams@foley.com

Pub. November 12 and 19, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-DP-0007

IN THE INTEREST OF:

E.Z.S.G. (M) DOB: 01/13/2008

W.D.F.G (M) DOB: 09/30/2009

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: AUTUM GRAVES

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to E.Z.S.G., a male child, born on January 13, 2008, and W.D.F.G., a male child, born on September 30, 2009 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 14th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 19th day of October 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: T. Hale

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. October 22, 29 and

November 5, 12, 2020

NOTICE SPECIAL MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a SPECIAL Meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida.

The purpose of this Special Meeting is to conduct a Swearing in Ceremony for newly elected County Commissioners and Election of Chair and Vice Chair to the Gilchrist County Board of Commissioners.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST:

TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. November 12, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0023-TD

Certificate Number: 448.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 14 BLK 18 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 136/106 223/608 235/285 240/344 241/003 245/309 2000/168 UTIL EASEMENT 2002/5219

Assessed to: VERNON J & KENNETH H MARTINEAU

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0010-TD

Certificate Number: 86.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 58 THIRD ADDITION SUWANNEE RIVER HIGHLANDS 96/186 107/673 2004/2053 2007/1999 2007/5238 2008/6476 2008/6477 201621004042

Assessed to: GARY ALAN COBB

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0019-TD

Certificate Number: 926.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 UTIL EASEMENT 141/241 161 444 231/30 241/268

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0025-TD

Certificate Number: 11.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 10 BLK E UNIT 2 TWO RIVERS ESTATE 74/635 2009/1129 201621004401

Assessed to: RICKARD MAX ESTATE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020

NOTICE

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST WILL BE ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTIES BY THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3RD, 2020 IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURT HOUSE AT 2:00 P.M.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 14-10-16-0553-0010-0010; LOCATION, SE 80 LN/SE 71 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.220; VALUE $1,430; FILE #16-TD-65.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 14-10-16-0554-0010-0020; LOCATION, SE 82 LN TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.480; VALUE $2,600; FILE #17-TD-01.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0003-0100; SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.120; VALUE $1,150; FILE # 16-TD-45.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0009-0010; LOCATION, SW 81 TER/SW 88 LN TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.130; VALUE $1,150; FILE #16-TD-29.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0070; LOCATION, SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.220; VALUE $2,070; FILE #12-TD-14.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0210; LOCATION, SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.110; VALUE $1,150; FILE #10-TD-37.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0230; LOCATION SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.110; VALUE $1,150; FILE #16-TD-32.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0027-0012-0100; LOCATION, SW 82 TER TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.240; VALUE $1,400; FILE #16-TD-34.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER 18-10-14-0027-0014-0180; LOCATION, 8810 SW 83 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.240; VALUE $16,784; FILE #15-TD-03.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0027-0025-0130; LOCATION, SW 83 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.060; VALUE $500; FILE #16-TD-35.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 20-10-14-0367-000A-0380; LOCATION, OFF SW SR 26 FANNING SPRINGS; ACREAGE, 0.260; VALUE $2,400; FILE #13-TD-66.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 25-08-14-0119-0001-0020; 3539 DURDEN AVE BELL; ACREAGE, 0.430; VALUE $12,100; FILE #15-TD-09.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 27-09-16-0000-0005-0012; LOCATION, SE CR 337 TRENTON; ACREAGE 1.140; VALUE $878; FILE #16-TD-53.

PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE:

1) SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.”

2) ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A MONEY ORDER OR CERTIFIED FUNDS PAYABLE TO CLERK OF COURT IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.)

3) SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE ALONG WITH DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS, PAYABLE TO THE CLERK OF COURT BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY.

4) IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY, THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE.

BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE NEXT SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF THE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS.

FILES MAY BE REVIVED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT, 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO THE SALE DATE.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Of Gilchrist County, Florida

Pub. November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-DP-0007

IN THE INTEREST OF:

E.Z.S.G. (M) DOB: 01/13/2008

W.D.F.G (M) DOB: 09/30/2009

_________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: ERIC GRAVES

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to E.Z.S.G., a male child, born on January 13, 2008, and W.D.F.G., a male child, born on September 30, 2009 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 14th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 19th day of October 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: T. Hale

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, November 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. – A request by Ronald E. (Gene) Parrish Land Surveying, as agent for Ellen J. Mulinix, seeking approval for a proposed Replat of an existing subdivision lot to be known and described as follows:

WEST END, A REPLAT OF LOT 30, GIL CREST FARM, LESS AND EXCEPT THE WEST 60 FEET THEREOF, A SUBDIVISION AS PER PLAT THEREOF FILED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGES 88-90, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. LYING AND BEING IN SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

4:30 p.m. – A request by Stoney Smith to present to the Board for consideration - REFERENDUM AMENDING TIME AND DAYS OF SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. November 12, 2020

NOTICE OF MEETING CHANGE

THE GILCHRIST COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD CANCELED IT’S REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING FOR NOVEMBER 3, 2020. ALL MATTERS ADVERTISED FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 MEETING WILL BE ON THE NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING OF NOVEMBER 17, 2020.

Pub. November 5 and 12, 2020

