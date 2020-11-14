November 12, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Tracey Shawn Ayotte

Miss Tracey Shawn Ayotte of Trenton, FL passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was 55 years old. Miss Tracey was born on July 28, 1965 to Gilman Gerard Ayotte and Doris A. Farmer Ayotte in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She moved to Trenton from Cedar Key, FL in 1995 where she was an active member of Union Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Doris Ann Neese. Survivors include her father, Gilman (Ardith) Ayotte of Hartland, MI; her step-father, Charles Neese of SC; her sister, Jamie Chez Ayotte of FL, and her Caregivers of over 25 years, Pamella Hatch and family of Trenton, FL.

A graveside service for Miss Tracey was held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Travis Moody officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_________________

Margaret Ann Caraway

Margaret Ann Caraway of High Springs, FL passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at E.T. York Hospice in Gainesville at the age of 72.

She was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 6, 1948 to John Augus and Hazel Flemming Summerlin and was a lifelong resident of High Springs. She married the love of her life, R. P. Caraway at the age of 15 and they shared many happy years together. She was a homemaker and she worked in the Food Service Department for Santa Fe High School for 14 years.

Mrs. Caraway is preceded in death by her parents and by her brothers, Ernest Summerlin and Alvin Summerlin. She is survived by her husband, R.P. “Buddy” Caraway of High Springs, FL; her son, Rodney (Tina) Caraway of Harrison, AR; her sisters, Elaine Wiggins of High Springs, FL, Erma Jean Morris of Old Town, FL, Ernestine (James) Caraway of Bell, FL, Christine Summerlin of Melrose, FL; her step-sister, Ruby Thomas and her grandchildren, Paige and Courtney Caraway.

A graveside service for Mrs. Caraway was held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in High Springs, FL with Pastor Doyle Thomas officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton, FL. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Sallie Inez Dunnam

Sallie Inez Dunnam, almost 99, of Old Town passed away November 5, 2020.

Mrs. Dunnam was born November 14, 1921 to the late George and Annie White in Ovett, Mississippi, but she had lived in the Dixie County area for over 50 years after moving there from Mississippi.

She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Dunnam was a member of McCrabb Baptist Church and in her spare time she enjoyed fishing, sewing and watching professional wrestling.

Mrs. Dunnam is survived by her son, Charles Dunnam, Sr. (Sundra); her daughters, Edith Valentine (Benny), Thelma Dees (Lowell), Betty Padgett and Kathy Hutchinson (Stanley); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fuel Dunnam; her sons, James Dunnam, Jerry Dunnam and her daughter, Edna Pearl Brownlee.

Funeral services for Mrs. Dunnam were held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at McCrabb Baptist Church in Old Town, with Pastor Wayne Allen and Pastor Bobby Lindsey officiating. Interment followed in McCrabb Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________________

Sheila Mae Templeton

Sheila Mae Templeton, 58, of Chiefland, FL, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home. She was born to parents, Louis and Mary Lou Cannon Conner in Gainesville, FL on November 10, 1961. Mrs. Templeton was a business manager at the University of Florida and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Steven E. Templeton of Chiefland, FL; her daughter, Kim Marie Jenkins of Bell, FL; her sons, Buddy Jenkins of Branford, FL, Mike Templeton and Kris Templeton, both of Newberry, FL; her grandchildren, Danny Jenkins, Zander Curry, Hannah Templeton and Jacob Templeton; her niece, Hayley Conner of Bell, FL and her nephews, K.W. Hill and Harley Conner, both of Bell, FL.

A graveside service for Mrs. Templeton was held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Wayfair Cemetery in Bell, FL with Pastor Andy Cook officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________