November 19, 2020 Legals

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0019-TD

Certificate Number: 926.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 UTIL EASEMENT 141/241 161 444 231/30 241/268

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0025-TD

Certificate Number: 11.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 10 BLK E UNIT 2 TWO RIVERS ESTATE 74/635 2009/1129 201621004401

Assessed to: RICKARD MAX ESTATE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020

NOTICE

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST WILL BE ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTIES BY THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3RD, 2020 IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURT HOUSE AT 2:00 P.M.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 14-10-16-0553-0010-0010; LOCATION, SE 80 LN/SE 71 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.220; VALUE $1,430; FILE #16-TD-65.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 14-10-16-0554-0010-0020; LOCATION, SE 82 LN TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.480; VALUE $2,600; FILE #17-TD-01.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0003-0100; SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.120; VALUE $1,150; FILE # 16-TD-45.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0009-0010; LOCATION, SW 81 TER/SW 88 LN TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.130; VALUE $1,150; FILE #16-TD-29.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0070; LOCATION, SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.220; VALUE $2,070; FILE #12-TD-14.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0210; LOCATION, SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.110; VALUE $1,150; FILE #10-TD-37.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0230; LOCATION SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.110; VALUE $1,150; FILE #16-TD-32.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0027-0012-0100; LOCATION, SW 82 TER TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.240; VALUE $1,400; FILE #16-TD-34.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER 18-10-14-0027-0014-0180; LOCATION, 8810 SW 83 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.240; VALUE $16,784; FILE #15-TD-03.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0027-0025-0130; LOCATION, SW 83 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.060; VALUE $500; FILE #16-TD-35.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 20-10-14-0367-000A-0380; LOCATION, OFF SW SR 26 FANNING SPRINGS; ACREAGE, 0.260; VALUE $2,400; FILE #13-TD-66.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 25-08-14-0119-0001-0020; 3539 DURDEN AVE BELL; ACREAGE, 0.430; VALUE $12,100; FILE #15-TD-09.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 27-09-16-0000-0005-0012; LOCATION, SE CR 337 TRENTON; ACREAGE 1.140; VALUE $878; FILE #16-TD-53.

PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE:

1) SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.”

2) ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A MONEY ORDER OR CERTIFIED FUNDS PAYABLE TO CLERK OF COURT IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.)

3) SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE ALONG WITH DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS, PAYABLE TO THE CLERK OF COURT BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY.

4) IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY, THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE.

BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE NEXT SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF THE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS.

FILES MAY BE REVIVED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT, 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO THE SALE DATE.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Of Gilchrist County, Florida

Pub. November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-DP-0007

IN THE INTEREST OF:

E.Z.S.G. (M) DOB: 01/13/2008

W.D.F.G (M) DOB: 09/30/2009

_________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: ERIC GRAVES

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to E.Z.S.G., a male child, born on January 13, 2008, and W.D.F.G., a male child, born on September 30, 2009 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 14th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 19th day of October 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: T. Hale

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, at the regular meeting on December 14, 2020 scheduled for 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the Clerk/City Manager, Trenton City Hall, located at 500 N. Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-02

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 98-11 AND SECTION 34.(e) OF THE CHARTER OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA BY RAISING THE BID REQUIREMENT FOR ALL CONTRACTED PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS, EXPENDITURES, WORK, AND SERVICES FROM THE MINIMUM BID REQUIREMENT OF $5,000.00 TO THE MINIMUM BID REQUIREMENT OF $10,000.00; REPEALING ANY CONFLICTING SECTION OR ORDINANCES; AND PROVIDING FOR THE EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton City Manager, 500 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, Telephone No. (352) 463-4000, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. November 19, 2020.

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, at the regular meeting on December 14, 2020 scheduled for 5:45 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the Clerk/City Manager, Trenton City Hall, located at 500 N. Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-03

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA ESTABLISHING A WRITE-OFF POLICY AND CAP OF $5,000.00 FOR ALL CODE ENFORCEMENT LIENS WHICH HAVE BEEN DULY ADJUDGED AND CONTINUE TO ACCRUE IN FAVOR OF THE CITY; REPEALING ANY CONFLICTING SECTION OR ORDINANCE; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton City Manager, 500 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, Telephone No. (352) 463-4000, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. November 19, 2020.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0023-TD

Certificate Number: 448.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 14 BLK 18 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 136/106 223/608 235/285 240/344 241/003 245/309 2000/168 UTIL EASEMENT 2002/5219

Assessed to: VERNON J & KENNETH H MARTINEAU

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on December 7, 2020 at 4:15 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2020-04

A request by Margaret Sartor, seeking a Variance from building set back requirements on an improved lot in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 1.03 acres as surveyed, with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 8119 SE 74th Ct, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 14-10-16-0556-000D-0010. The property is described as: Lot 1, Block “D”, Sun N Fun Unit No. 6, a subdivision as recorded in Plat Book 1, pages 63-66 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, and being more particularly described by a lengthy legal description.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. November 19, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Amended Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on December 7, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2020-11

A request by Frank Stankunas and Southeastern Concrete, as owner and applicant for Preliminary Amended Site and Development Plan approval to amend the existing approved site plan which was approved for an office, shop, and for storage of material and light construction equipment necessary for the operation of the business, to add additional property additions to now operate a volumetric mix truck with silo and material bins to store cement, rock and sand on site, in a Commercial land use category located on approximately 2.00 acres, more or less, at property located at 6480 SE SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693, and described by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number: 10-10-16-0000-0002-0010.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based

Pub. November 19, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0010-TD

Certificate Number: 86.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 58 THIRD ADDITION SUWANNEE RIVER HIGHLANDS 96/186 107/673 2004/2053 2007/1999 2007/5238 2008/6476 2008/6477 201621004042

Assessed to: GARY ALAN COBB

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020

NOTICE OF AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is given that the following permit was issued on 11/10/2020:

Alliance Dairies, LLP, 4951 NW 170th Street, Trenton, Fl 32693 permit# 2-041-217981-10. The project is located in Gilchrist and Levy Counties, S25 T10S R14E, S36 T10S R14E, S30 T10S R15E, S31 T10S R15E, S32 T10S R15E, S32 T10S R15E, S24 T10S R14E, S19 T10S R15E, S20 T10S R15E, S30 T10S R15E. The permit authorizes a surface water management system on 1,710 acres for Alliance Dairies, LLP known as Alliance Dairies. The receiving water body is Suwannee River.

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40BB-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of intended District decision (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28¬106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B¬-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak,, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish: November 19, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-2020-CP-29

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CAROL ANN BUCK

Deceased.

___________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Testate)

The administration of the estate of CAROL ANN BUCK, deceased, whose date of death was March 10, 2020, is pending under file number 21-2020-CP-29 in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702, FLORIDA STATUTES, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is November 12, 2020.

Signed on this 5th day of November 2020.

KEVIN E. HYDE

Personal Representative

Foley & Lardner LLP

One Independent Drive

Suite 1300

Jacksonville, Florida 32202

W. BRADLEY RUSSELL

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 29492

Foley & Lardner LLP

One Independent Drive

Suite 1300

Telephone: 904-633-8928

Email: wbrussell@foley.com

Secondary email:

avwilliams@foley.com

Pub. November 12 and 19, 2020

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 10, 2020:

Alliance Grazing Group, Jan Henderson, 4951 NW 170th St., Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit, number 2-041-238254-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1084 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 15E, Sections 18 and 19, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. November 19, 2020

_______________