November 19, 2020 Obituaries

Beulah May Glenn

Beulah May Glenn, age 86, of Trenton, FL, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 4, 1934 to parents, Henry and Bea Lantern in Maysville, KY and had made Trenton her home since coming from Homestead, FL in 1993. She was a homemaker, farmer and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Homer Clyde Glenn; her daughter, Ruby Oliviera and her sons, William Glenn and Clyde Glenn. She is survived by her daughters, Peggy (Jessie) Tease of TX, Pamela (Eddie) Allen of AL, Alice (David) Hayden of Bell, FL, Molly (Rich) Gardner of Fanning Springs, FL and Joyce (Ben) Lonic, also of Fanning Springs, FL; her brother, Donald Lantern of IN along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service to honor Mrs. Glenn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Trenton, FL.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Scott Douglas Howell

Scott Douglas Howell, 49, of Pell City, Alabama passed away November 12, 2020.

Mr. Howell was born August 1, 1971 in Alachua, FL. He was of the Baptist faith and an avid Alabama Football fan. In his spare time, he enjoyed finding collectables and antiques and spending time with his nephews.

Mr. Howell is survived by his mother, Willa Mae Howell of Hernando, FL; his brother, Kevin Lee Howell (Tabitha) of Hernando, FL; two nephews and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Howell.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Howell will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Barnhill Family Cemetery in Chiefland, FL with Pastor Travis Hudson officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Annie Ruth Nielson

Annie Ruth Nielson, 82, of Steinhatchee, FL passed away November 11, 2020.

Mrs. Nielson was born June 21, 1938 to the late John and Susan Johnson in Perry, FL, but had spent most of her life in the Steinhatchee area. She was a member of Friendship Church in Steinhatchee and will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Nielson is survived by her husband of 65 years Robert “Bob” Nielson; her son, Tracy Nielson; her daughters, Tammy Kress (Jeff) and Toby McKinney; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and other extended family members.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date in memory of Mrs. Nielson.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________