November 5, 2020 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-DP-0007

IN THE INTEREST OF:

E.Z.S.G. (M) DOB: 01/13/2008

W.D.F.G (M) DOB: 09/30/2009

_________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: AUTUM GRAVES

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to E.Z.S.G., a male child, born on January 13, 2008, and W.D.F.G., a male child, born on September 30, 2009 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 14th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 19th day of October 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: T. Hale

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. October 22, 29 and

November 5, 12, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0023-TD

Certificate Number: 448.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 14 BLK 18 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 136/106 223/608 235/285 240/344 241/003 245/309 2000/168 UTIL EASEMENT 2002/5219

Assessed to: VERNON J & KENNETH H MARTINEAU

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0010-TD

Certificate Number: 86.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 58 THIRD ADDITION SUWANNEE RIVER HIGHLANDS 96/186 107/673 2004/2053 2007/1999 2007/5238 2008/6476 2008/6477 201621004042

Assessed to: GARY ALAN COBB

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0019-TD

Certificate Number: 926.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 UTIL EASEMENT 141/241 161 444 231/30 241/268

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT

GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0025-TD

Certificate Number: 11.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 10 BLK E UNIT 2 TWO RIVERS ESTATE 74/635 2009/1129 201621004401

Assessed to: RICKARD MAX ESTATE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 1st day of December, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. October 29 and November 5, 12, 19, 2020

_________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners, serving also as the Planning & Zoning Board, will meet in Regular Session Monday, November 9, 2020, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Resolution 2020-02; Alex Hudson

Dedication

D. Planning & Zoning Board

1. SP 2020-05; Duke Energy

Truck Canopy

E. Scheduled Guests

1. David Haight; MCORES

Update

F. Unscheduled Guests

G. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, October 26, 2020

2. September Financial and

Expenditure Reports

H. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department I. City Attorney Report

J. City Manager Report

K. Board Member Requests

L. Public Comments

M. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. November 5, 2020

____________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicles, a 2014 DODGE DART, VIN #1C3CDFDHXED672978 will be sold at Public Auction on NOVEMBER 26, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. AND a 2008 CHEVY MALIBU, VIN #1G1ZJ57B68F176075 will be sold at Public Auction on NOVEMBER 20, 2020 to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, Inc. (352) 463-2387.

Pub. November 5, 2020

_____________

NOTICE

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST WILL BE ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTIES BY THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3RD, 2020 IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURT HOUSE AT 2:00 P.M.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 14-10-16-0553-0010-0010; LOCATION, SE 80 LN/SE 71 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.220; VALUE $1,430; FILE #16-TD-65.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 14-10-16-0554-0010-0020; LOCATION, SE 82 LN TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.480; VALUE $2,600; FILE #17-TD-01.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0003-0100; SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.120; VALUE $1,150; FILE # 16-TD-45.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0009-0010; LOCATION, SW 81 TER/SW 88 LN TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.130; VALUE $1,150; FILE #16-TD-29.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0070; LOCATION, SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.220; VALUE $2,070; FILE #12-TD-14.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0210; LOCATION, SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.110; VALUE $1,150; FILE #10-TD-37.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0230; LOCATION SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.110; VALUE $1,150; FILE #16-TD-32.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0027-0012-0100; LOCATION, SW 82 TER TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.240; VALUE $1,400; FILE #16-TD-34.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER 18-10-14-0027-0014-0180; LOCATION, 8810 SW 83 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.240; VALUE $16,784; FILE #15-TD-03.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0027-0025-0130; LOCATION, SW 83 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.060; VALUE $500; FILE #16-TD-35.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 20-10-14-0367-000A-0380; LOCATION, OFF SW SR 26 FANNING SPRINGS; ACREAGE, 0.260; VALUE $2,400; FILE #13-TD-66.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 25-08-14-0119-0001-0020; 3539 DURDEN AVE BELL; ACREAGE, 0.430; VALUE $12,100; FILE #15-TD-09.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 27-09-16-0000-0005-0012; LOCATION, SE CR 337 TRENTON; ACREAGE 1.140; VALUE $878; FILE #16-TD-53.

PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE:

1) SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.”

2) ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A MONEY ORDER OR CERTIFIED FUNDS PAYABLE TO CLERK OF COURT IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.)

3) SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE ALONG WITH DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS, PAYABLE TO THE CLERK OF COURT BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY.

4) IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY, THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE.

BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE NEXT SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF THE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS.

FILES MAY BE REVIVED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT, 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO THE SALE DATE.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Of Gilchrist County, Florida

Pub. November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020

_______________

CERTIFICATE TO ROLL

I, the undersigned, hereby certify that I am the duly qualified and acting Property Appraiser in and for Gilchrist County, Florida. As such, I have satisfied myself that all property included or includable on the Real and Tangible Personal Property Assessment Rolls for the aforesaid county is properly taxed so far as I have been able to ascertain, that the said rolls were certified and delivered to me by the Value Adjustment Board on the 26th day of October, 2020; and that all required extensions on the above described rolls to show the tax attributable to all taxable property included therein have been made pursuant to law.

I further certify that, upon completion of this certificate and the attachment of same to the herein described assessment rolls as a part thereof, said assessment rolls will be delivered to the Tax Collector of this county.

In witness whereof, I have subscribed this certificate, caused the same to be attached to and made part of, the above described assessment rolls this the 26th day of October, 2020.

/s/ Damon C. Leggett

Property Appraiser of Gilchrist County, Florida

Pub. November 5, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF MEETING CHANGE

THE GILCHRIST COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD CANCELED IT’S REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING FOR NOVEMBER 3, 2020. ALL MATTERS ADVERTISED FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 MEETING WILL BE ON THE NEXT REGULARLY SCHEDULED MEETING OF NOVEMBER 17, 2020.

Pub. November 5 and 12, 2020

_______________

LEGAL NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council is accepting proposals from qualified agencies or firms for the award of a contract to coordinate transportation services for the transportation disadvantaged in Gilchrist County, Florida. The selected contractor will be the designated Community Transportation Coordinator under Florida’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program, as authorized by Chapter 427, Florida Statutes, and more fully described in Rule 41-2 of the Florida Administrative Code.

The Community Transportation Coordinator is defined by Chapter 427, Florida Statutes as a transportation entity recommended by the appropriate designated official planning agency to ensure that coordinated transportation services are provided to the transportation disadvantaged population in a designated service area. The Community Transportation Coordinator has full responsibility for the delivery of transportation services for the transportation disadvantaged as outlined in Section 427.015(2), Florida Statutes.

The complete Request for Proposals will be available November 6, 2020 at http://www.ncfrpc.org/. It may also be obtained by contacting Lynn Godfrey, AICP, Senior Planner at 352.955.2200, ext. 110. Experience with eligibility-based transportation services is required.

A mandatory virtual pre-proposal conference will be held November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Standard Time, to answer questions about the Request for Proposals. The pre-proposal conference will be conducted via communications media technology in the following format:

DIAL IN NUMBER:

Toll free 1.888.585.9008

CONFERENCE CODE:

864.183.272

Inquiries about this Request for Proposals must be made during the virtual pre-proposal conference. Firms and agencies represented will have an opportunity to clarify any information contained in the request for proposals at the pre-proposal conference.

Proposals must be received by 3:00 p.m., Eastern Standard Time, December 18, 2020 at the office of the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council. Five (5) copies of the proposal must be submitted to: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, ATTENTION: Scott R. Koons, AICP, Executive Director, 2009 N.W. 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603. One of these copies must be a clean, single-sided original that can be used to make additional copies. The outside of the envelope or box containing proposals must be marked “PROPOSAL FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY COMMUNITY TRANSPORTATION COORDINATOR.” Faxed and electronically mailed responses will not be accepted.

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council will not accept responsibility for proposals that are not marked and submitted in this manner. Proposals are to remain in effect for ninety (90) calendar days from date of submission. The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive any formality concerning proposals or negotiate changes to the proposals whenever such rejection or waiver or negotiation is in the best interest of the State and the transportation disadvantaged. Failure to file a protest within the time prescribed in Section 120.57(3), Florida Statutes, shall constitute a waiver of proceedings under Chapter 120, Florida Statutes.

Pub. November 5, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on November 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2002 ACURA, VIN #2HNYD18832H536053. Located at: 555 N HATHAWAY AVE, BRONSON, FL 32621. Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub. November 5, 2020

_______________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on October 7, 2020:

Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton, 114 N Main St, Trenton, FL 32693, has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-238271-1. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 16, Township: 10 South, Range: 15 East, which includes a total project area of 6.5 acres and a total impervious surface area of 0.1 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. November 5, 2020

_______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle - VIN: JHMCD5542RC040407, Year: 1994, Make: HONDA, Model: ACCORD* will be sold at Public Auction November 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818.

The Following Vehicle - VIN: 1G8ZH8286VZ306442, Year: 1997, Make: STRN, Model: S-Series* will be sold at Public Auction December 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818.

Pub. November 5, 2020

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-DP-0007

IN THE INTEREST OF:

E.Z.S.G. (M) DOB: 01/13/2008

W.D.F.G (M) DOB: 09/30/2009

_________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: ERIC GRAVES

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to E.Z.S.G., a male child, born on January 13, 2008, and W.D.F.G., a male child, born on September 30, 2009 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 14th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 19th day of October 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: T. Hale

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020

___________________