November 5, 2020 Obituaries

Cheryl Diane Fordyce

Cheryl Diane Fordyce, 70, passed away peacefully on October 30th, 2020.

Cheryl was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Joe Hine and Harriet Rupprecht.

Cheryl was a 22 year resident of Newberry, FL and was a retired Associate VP of Government Contracting. Her passion was working to rehabilitate and giving homes to animals in need of rescue.

Beloved wife of Henry L. Fordyce, deceased. Devoted mother of Jeff Moore, Renee Conley, Tyson Barnett, Ted (Shara) Fordyce, Renee Fordyce and Jennifer Fordyce. Dear sister of Rodney Hine (deceased), Tim Hine, Samie Hine, Joni (Brian) Snider, John (Patricia) Rupprecht and Mary Valentine. Loving grandmother of eight grandchildren, Ashley Moore, Erin Hostetler, Zachary Brickey, Joy Fordyce, Joshua Fordyce, Samantha Kephart, Jacob Kephart and Xander Hernandez. Loving great grandmother to one great grandchild, Oliver Hostetler.

There will be a private family celebration of Cheryl’s life at a later date.

Kelton Louconia Johns

Kelton Louconia Johns, age 92, of Alachua, FL went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Kelton was a member of Joppa Baptist Church. He enjoyed the Lord, his family and his music having been in two gospel bands. Kelton entered the United States Air Force at the age of seventeen and had a 21 year career. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

Kelton is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen Eileen (Moreland) Johns; his daughter, Barbara Elaine Hendrix and son, Stephen Wayne Johns. He is preceded in death by his parents, L.L. Johns and Zelma Williams Johns; his sister, Martha Zelma Reed; daughter, Deborah Sue Walker and grandson, Judson Wayne Walker.

Funeral services were held at Joppa Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 with Brother Robin Thomas officiating, visitation was one hour prior to the service. Burial followed the service at the Joppa Cemetery.

Jeannie Briggs Kelley

Jeannie Briggs Kelley, age 87, passed away at her home in Bell, FL sometime before the early hours of October 27, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1933 to parents, Jasper Pete and Margaret Marsee Briggs in Nickel, TX and had made Bell her home for the past 35 years. She was a homemaker who was known as Nanny and was a longtime member of Priscilla Baptist Church.

Nanny is preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her sons, Jerry Peth and Johnny Peth. She is survived by four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Loretta Martin

Loretta Martin, age 92, of High Springs, FL passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton, FL. She was born on July 22, 1928 in Perry, FL to Charles and Ora Lou Sheffield Singletary and had been a resident of High Springs since coming from Naples, FL over 26 years ago. Mrs. Martin was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ora Lou Singletary; her husband, Jack Martin and her son, Eddie Martin.

She is survived by her daughters, Patty Martin, Penny (Tony) Schwabb and Jackie (Andy) Wilkins all of High Springs, FL; her brother, Jim Bob Singletary of Naples, FL, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service for Mrs. Martin was held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Watson Funeral Home Chapel.

Cecil Ray Sims

Cecil Ray Sims, Sr. of Trenton, FL, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home. He was 85 years old. Mr. Sims was born in Lacrosse, FL to parents, Cecil Desso and Ola Ray Cox Sims on August 11, 1935. His mother passed away soon after his birth and he was raised by his grandparents, Leo and Ethel Sims of Chiefland, FL. Mr. Sims was a lifelong resident of Levy County. He proudly served his country in the US Navy and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Sims is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and by his wife, Betty Matthews Sims. He is survived by his daughters, Jenelle Shelton of Chiefland, FL, Kathy McCain of Cedar Key, FL, Lorrie Perkins and Donna Jones, both of Chiefland, FL; his sons, Cecil “Ray” Sims, Jr., Eldon Sims, Leo Sims and Mark Sims, all of Chiefland, FL, 29 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Beverly “Jake” Carroll Smith

Beverly “Jake” Carroll Smith went to heaven on October 24, 2020. She was 74 years old being born in Gainesville, Florida, to Roy and Hazel Carroll. Beverly worked for the Gainesville Police Department for 32 years before retiring in 2006. She loved working at the Police Department and had lots of friends from over the years. She was an avid gardener; working with her plants and flowers almost every day. Beverly was a craft person and enjoyed lots of different crafts. She loved to read which she did every day. Beverly loved Florida Gators football and loved going to the games. She was a member of the Fightin’ Gator Touchdown Club for many years. Beverly was a kind person and would help anyone that needed help. She loved her church family and had lots of friends in the church. Beverly loved going to church and she was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Hayesville.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years; Murry Smith of Blairsville, Georgia, and son Matthew Smith of Trenton, Florida.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday October 27th at First Free Will Baptist Church of Hayesville, NC., with Rev. Chris Rumfelt officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Beverly’s name to the Carolina Christian Center Account at First Free Will Baptist Church.

Bonnie Fae Williams

Bonnie Fae Williams, age 78, of Old Town, FL, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. She was born on January 8, 1942 in Eugene, FL to parents, James and Gussie Mae Weeks and had made Old Town her home since 1980 when she moved from Cross City, FL. She was an Educator, a Dixie County School Board Member for 8 years and a Chairperson for the Dixie County School Board for 4 years. Mrs. Williams was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, James Rudolph Williams. She is survived by her daughter, Shannon (David) Williams Paramore of Perry, FL; her son, Edward Williams of Old Town, FL; her sisters, Myrtle Land, Lori Fowler and Retha McGinnis, all of Old Town, FL; her brothers, Tony Weeks of Bronson, FL and Frank Paulk of Cross City, FL and her grandson, Trey Krejcar.

