Riverside Christian #2 in Final Four of 6-Man football in Florida

Share !



By Megan Hall

The Riverside Christian Wranglers secured the #2 spot in the Final Four in 6-man football in the State of Florida with the victory over Gainesville Christian. The Wranglers toppled Gainesville Christian 60-39 Friday night at home. Gainesville came into this playoff game with a 5-2 record while the Wrangler’s have an 8-1 record. The Wranglers offensive was spirited by Jason Cannon with 246 yards and 5 touchdowns. Zeb Bray pitched-in with 10 carries for 116 yards, 4 scores, and a Pick-6 score on a 43-yard interception. Treveor Valasko led the Wrangler defense with 14 solo tackles, and 4 deflected passes.

The Wranglers will travel to Naples, Florida in two weeks to face Donahue Academy on November 20th; the kickoff is set for 7 pm. The winner of that game will advance to the 6-man State Championship in Lakeland, Florida November 28th. Riverside Wranglers finished the 2020 regular season with a 9-1 record. Glory to the Lord and the players for the success this season.