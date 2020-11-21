The county’s oldest civic group honors Veterans

Share !



On Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11th, the Gilchrist County Woman’s Club honored local Veterans with breakfast. The club formally known as the Trenton Woman’s Club was founded in 1929. This group of active ladies has hosted a Veteran’s Breakfast for many years. The ladies cook the meal from scratch and also bring in fruit trays and baked goods to round out a wonderful breakfast. This is just one of the community service projects the club sponsors each year. The Veteran’s Breakfast is the most popular event on the club’s calendar each year.

The 2020 Veteran’s Breakfast was made a little more special by Jesse Lancaster who sang Battle Hymn of the Republic, God Bless America, and America. Veteran Randal Freeman joined in the entertainment by playing several patriotic songs on the old piano at the Woman’s Club building where the event was held.

The Gilchrist County Veteran’s Service supplied a power point presentation that featured all branches of the armed forces, which everyone seemed to enjoy.

Some 50 Veterans were served breakfast and around 100 other guests attended the event in honor of the Veterans. All in all, it was a very heart warming event enjoyed by all.

May God Bless our Veterans and the United States of America.