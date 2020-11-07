The Lady Bulldogs sweep their way into another Regional Championship

Share !



The Lady Bulldog Volleyball team faced off against Union County this past Saturday, October 31, sweeping them in 3 sets. Final scores were; 25-16, 25-19, 26-24.

Taria Liles had 12 kills, 3 aces, and 2 blocks; Maddy Sapp had 18 kills and 2 aces; Michelle Heilig had 6 kills; Emma Hutto had 29 aces and 15 digs; Ashlee Thomas had 3 blocks.

The Bulldogs will face the Lady Panthers of Newberry, in Newberry Saturday, November 7, at 2:00 p.m. Go Bulldogs!