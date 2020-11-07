Home >> News >> Sports >> The Lady Bulldogs sweep their way into another Regional Championship

The Lady Bulldogs sweep their way into another Regional Championship

The Lady Bulldog Volleyball team faced off against Union County this past Saturday, October 31, sweeping them in 3 sets. Final scores were; 25-16, 25-19, 26-24.
Taria Liles had 12 kills, 3 aces, and 2 blocks; Maddy Sapp had 18 kills and 2 aces; Michelle Heilig had 6 kills; Emma Hutto had 29 aces and 15 digs; Ashlee Thomas had 3 blocks.
The Bulldogs will face the Lady Panthers of Newberry, in Newberry Saturday, November 7, at 2:00 p.m. Go Bulldogs!

