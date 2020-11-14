Trenton improves to 5-5, prepare for playoffs in Newberry Friday night

Share !



The Trenton Tigers improved their regular season football record to 5-5 as they defeated the Lafayette County Hornets 35-21 in Mayo Friday night. The Tigers will now prepare for a second trip to Newberry to face the Panthers in a regional playoff contest, Friday night.

The Tigers were on a mission as they rolled out to a 28-0 first half lead before the Hornets slipped in a pass for a score with under a minute left in the first half. In the third period the Tigers struck on a rushing score to increase their lead to 34-7. Trenton’s PAT was good as the Tigers held onto a 35-7 lead with less than 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Hornets struck for a rushing score with less than a minute remaining in the third period. The extra point kick was good as the host closed the Tigers’ lead to 35-14. The Tigers’ offense was driving with 4 minutes remaining in the final period when the Hornets picked off a pass and returned it for a score. The Hornets added their PAT as this game ended 35-21.

“The Tigers’ are excited about the Regional playoff game as they return to Newberry to meet the Panthers. Newberry defeated Trenton, earlier in the season 20-17. The Tigers hope to get revenge in this playoff game; the kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.