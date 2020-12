Share !



The 2020 Bell Christmas Parade held on Saturday, Dec. 5 was a great celebration of the holiday season. The Bell Powerhouse Band preformed Christmas songs and colorful local made floats rounded out the parade. On Friday night, Dec. 4 the annual Bell Town Lighting was held. Over 30 happy children went home with free bikes from the Town Lighting and a lot of people won prizes which included everything from local smoked hams to cash prizes.