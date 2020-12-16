Commission extends Special Use Permit for Ellis Ray’s RV Resort

Share !



The Gilchrist County Commission met on Monday, December 7 as they reviewed a request from Mills Engineering Co. for SUP 2020-01 for TRS Holdings- Ellie Ray’s RV Resort on the Santa Fe River in north Gilchrist County. Andrew Carswell of Mills Engineering submitted a letter requesting the SUP 2020-01 be extended for twelve months. Mr. Carswell identified the extension is needed due to the conditions experienced in 2020 involving Covid 19 pandemic. The initial permitting of SUP 2020-01 was approved January 6, 2020. The applicant also identified economic conditions have also been affected by the limitations on gatherings, restaurants and other similar activities.

Commissioner Darrell Smith made a motion to approve a one-year extension on SUP 2020-01. Commissioner Kenrick Thomas gave a second to the motion before Commission Chairperson Sharon Langford called for a vote. The board approved the motion by a unanimous vote.

---

Gilchrist County Administrator Bobby Crosby gave the Commission an update on the Supervisor of Elections remodel project. Mr. Crosby explained that the work stations – countertops original price was estimated at $15,000. Mr. Crosby explained that the actual price was identified as $12,860.00.

Commissioner Kenrick Thomas made a motion to approve the Supervisor of Elections remodel project not to exceed $36,780. Commissioner Marion Poitevint gave a second to the motion as the board approved this action by a unanimous vote.

---

The County Administrator reported that Gilchrist County had received information to upgrade the audio visual equipment in the Gilchrist County Commission Meeting facility from O’Cull Electric, LLC. The new features and updates will provide cabling and electronics to support the existing project, and 1 new display to be located in the lobby area of the meeting building. To provide a control system to operate the entire room’s audio and video distribution from any computer in the room that is on the network. The project would include removal of all old analog electronics from the rack and install (1) clear one digital sound processor to route all audio and eliminate echo and feed-back through the system. The new work would include the installation of separate amplification for small speakers over the dais.

Eddy Scott explained to the Commission that the audio in this meeting needed some work to improve the system.

Commissioner Kenrick Thomas made a motion to approve the repair and upgrade work of the Commission building for the identified price. Commission Bill Martin gave a second to the motion before the Commission approved this action by a 5-0 vote.