County Commissioners receive Oath of Office last week at Special Meeting

Share !



The Gilchrist County Commission held a Special Meeting on Tuesday, November 17 as newly elected Commissioner Darrell Smith and unopposed Commissioners Sharon Langford and Kenrick Thomas received the Oath of Office from attorney David M. Lang, Jr. The Commissioners took their seats following the swearing in ceremony as Commissioner Smith took a minute to tell the board members and the public how he felt upon receiving the oath of office and beginning his duties as County Commissioner of District 3 in Gilchrist County.

Darrell Smith addressed his fellow board members saying, “It is an honor to serve with this board, the staff of Gilchrist County and to serve the public of our county. I feel Commissioner Todd Gray did a good job as County Commissioner and as Chairman of this board. I have been attending the Commission meetings since January of this year and I have seen you all be honest and open with the public, and you listen to all sides of an issue. This board respects each others opinions, even though you might disagree. I have seen this Commission be fair to all and transparent in conducting these meetings. This Commission seeks to be efficient and be effective in government. This Commission encourages clean, private business in Gilchrist County, while also protecting and maintaining our Agriculture and Forestry businesses.”

“While I was campaigning, I heard people say, “Gilchrist County is a great place to live, please help keep it that way.” I’m sure we all believe we live in a great place. The question is, what are the things that help make it good? What things can we do to help keep the good things? What do we want the county to look like in: 10, 15, 20 years?” he added.

“I look forward to learning from you all, our staff and our citizens. I ask for your patience as I learn, when I ask silly questions, when we disagree and I will try to do the same with you; as we work to serve the county now, but also, especially for our kids and grandkids,” Mr. Smith explained.

Attorney David M. Lang, Jr. opened the meeting for the election of Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Poitevint gave a motion to elect Commissioner Sharon Langford. Commissioner Bill Martin gave a second and the board voted unanimously in support of Mrs. Langford’s nomination to be Chairperson of the Gilchrist County Commission.

Commissioner Thomas gave a motion to elect Bill Martin as Vice Chairman. Commissioner Poitevint gave a second before the board voted 5-0 in favor of the motion. There being no further business, this meeting adjourned at 3:15 p.m.