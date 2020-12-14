December 10, 2020 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2018 CA 45

SUNSTATE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JAMES W. MORAN, II, DEBRA L. MORAN, BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONER OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DEBRA L. MORAN AND UNKNOWN TENANT(S),

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Clerk of Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, will on December 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com, offer for sale and sell to the highest bidder for cash, the property located in Gilchrist County, Florida, as follows:

TRACT C:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4) OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, NORTH 00°04’31” EAST, 389.58 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, NORTH 00°04’31” EAST, 198.09 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°07’30” EAST, 455.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°04’31” WEST, 198.09 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°07’30” WEST 455.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH AN INGRESS-EGRESS EASEMENT OVER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4) OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, NORTH 00°04’31” EAST, 587.67 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°07’30” EAST, 15.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°04’31” WEST, 572.66 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°06’58” EAST 1249.60 FEET TO THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 47; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, SOUTH 00°02’45” WEST, 15.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4; THENCE RUN ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, SOUTH 89°06’58” WEST, 1264.61 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on October 16, 2020, in the above-styled cause, pending in said Court.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim with the Clerk no later than the date the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

Pub. December 3 and 10, 2020

___________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, December 14, 2020, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, November 9, 2020

2. October Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Action Items

1. Ordinance 2020-02 – Raising the

Bid Threshold, 2nd Reading

2. Ordinance 2020-03 –

Establishing a Cap and Write-Off

Policy, 2nd Reading

3. Ordinance 2020-04 – Enacting a

New Code of Ordinances

4. Fire Assessment Program

Update Proposal

F. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Canvassing Board Meeting to immediately follow the Regular Commission Meeting. Canvassing Board members are: Mayor Wesley “Lee” Deen and Commissioner Cloud Haley.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. December 10, 2020

____________________

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE AIR PERMIT

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Northeast District Office

Draft/Proposed Permit No. 0410004-020-AV Florida Gas Transmission Company, Compressor Station No. 24

Gilchrist County, Florida

Applicant: The applicant for this project is Florida Gas Transmission Company. The applicant’s responsible official and mailing address are: David W. Shellhouse, VP, Southeast Operations, Florida Gas Transmission Company, Compressor Station 24, 2405 Lucien Way, Suite 200, Maitland, Florida 32751-7047.

Facility Location: The applicant operates the existing Compressor Station No. 24, which is located in Gilchrist County at 5030 North U.S. Highway 129, Trenton, Florida, 32693-5901.

Project: The applicant applied on November 2, 2020 to the Department for a Title V air operation permit renewal. This is a renewal of Title V Air Operation Permit No. 0410004-019-AV. The existing facility is a natural gas compression station comprised of three natural gas-fired gas turbines, two natural gas-fired reciprocating internal combustion engine (RICE)-driven emergency generators, and miscellaneous support activities.

Permitting Authority: Applications for Title V air operation permits are subject to review in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 403, Florida Statutes (F.S.) and Chapters 62-4, 62-210, and 62-213, of the Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.). The proposed project is not exempt from air permitting requirements and a Title V air operation permit is required to operate the facility. The Northeast District Office is the Permitting Authority responsible for making a permit determination for this project. The Permitting Authority’s physical address is: 8800 Baymeadows Way W., Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256. The Permitting Authority’s mailing address is: 8800 Baymeadows Way W., Suite 100, Jacksonville, Florida 32256. The Permitting Authority’s phone number is 904/256-1700.

Project File: A complete project file is available for public inspection during the normal business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (except legal holidays), at the address indicated above for the Permitting Authority. The complete project file includes the draft permit, the Statement of Basis, the application, and the information submitted by the applicant, exclusive of confidential records under Section 403.111, F.S. Interested persons may view the draft/proposed permit by visiting the following website: https://fldep.dep.state.fl.us/air/emission/apds/default.asp and entering the permit number shown above. Interested persons may contact the Permitting Authority’s project review engineer for additional information at the address or phone number listed above.

Notice of Intent to Issue Permit: The Permitting Authority gives notice of its intent to issue a renewed Title V air operation permit to the applicant for the project described above. The applicant has provided reasonable assurance that continued operation of the existing equipment will not adversely impact air quality and that the project will comply with all appropriate provisions of Chapters 62-4, 62-204, 62-210, 62-212, 62-213, 62-296 and 62-297, F.A.C. The Permitting Authority will issue a subsequent final permit in accordance with the conditions of the draft/proposed permit unless a response received in accordance with the following procedures results in a different decision or a significant change of terms or conditions.

Comments: The Permitting Authority will accept written comments concerning the draft/proposed Title V air operation permit for a period of 30 days from the date of publication of the Public Notice. Written comments must be received by the close of business (5:00 p.m.), on or before the end of this 30-day period by the Permitting Authority at the above address. As part of his or her comments, any person may also request that the Permitting Authority hold a public meeting on this permitting action. If the Permitting Authority determines there is sufficient interest for a public meeting, it will publish notice of the time, date, and location in the Florida Administrative Register (FAR). If a public meeting is requested within the 30-day comment period and conducted by the Permitting Authority, any oral and written comments received during the public meeting will also be considered by the Permitting Authority. If timely received written comments or comments received at a public meeting result in a significant change to the draft permit, the Permitting Authority shall issue a revised draft/proposed permit and require, if applicable, another Public Notice. All comments filed will be made available for public inspection. For additional information, contact the Permitting Authority at the above address or phone number.

Petitions: A person whose substantial interests are affected by the proposed permitting decision may petition for an administrative hearing in accordance with Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Petitions filed by any persons other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 14 days of publication of the Public Notice or receipt of a written notice, whichever occurs first. Under Section 120.60(3), F.S., however, any person who asked the Permitting Authority for notice of agency action may file a petition within 14 days of receipt of that notice, regardless of the date of publication. A petitioner shall mail a copy of the petition to the applicant at the address indicated above, at the time of filing. A petition for administrative hearing must contain the information set forth below and must be filed (received) with the Agency Clerk in the Office of General Counsel, 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, MS 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, Agency_Clerk@dep.state.fl.us before the deadline. The failure of any person to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person’s right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the approval of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.

A petition that disputes the material facts on which the Permitting Authority’s action is based must contain the following information: (a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known; (b) The name, address, any email address, telephone number and any facsimile number of the petitioner; the name, address, any email address, telephone number, and any facsimile number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests will be affected by the agency determination; (c) A statement of when and how each petitioner received notice of the agency action or proposed decision; (d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate; (e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action; (f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and, (g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action. A petition that does not dispute the material facts upon which the Permitting Authority’s action is based shall state that no such facts are in dispute and otherwise shall contain the same information as set forth above, as required by Rule 28-106.301, F.A.C.

Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means that the Permitting Authority’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this written notice of Intent to Issue Air Permit. Persons whose substantial interests will be affected by any such final decision of the Permitting Authority on the application have the right to petition to become a party to the proceeding, in accordance with the requirements set forth above.

Extension of Time: Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@dep.state.fl.us, before the deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.

Mediation: Mediation is not available in this proceeding.

Objections: Finally, pursuant to 42 United States Code (U.S.C.) Section 7661d(b)(2), any person may petition the Administrator of the EPA within 60 days of the expiration of the Administrator’s 45-day review period as established at 42 U.S.C. Section 7661d(b)(1), to object to the issuance of any Title V air operation permit. Any petition shall be based only on objections to the permit that were raised with reasonable specificity during the 30-day public comment period provided in the Public Notice, unless the petitioner demonstrates to the Administrator of the EPA that it was impracticable to raise such objections within the comment period or unless the grounds for such objection arose after the comment period. Filing of a petition with the Administrator of the EPA does not stay the effective date of any permit properly issued pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 62-213, F.A.C. Petitions filed with the Administrator of EPA must meet the requirements of 42 U.S.C. Section 7661d(b)(2) and must be filed with the Administrator of the EPA at: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Office of the Administrator, 1200 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Mail Code: 1101A, Washington, DC 20460. For more information regarding EPA review and objections, visit EPA’s Region 4 web site at http://www2.epa.gov/caa-permitting/florida-proposed-title-v-permits.

Pub. December 10, 2020

____________________

Nature Coast Regional Water

Authority Notice of Board Meeting

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 498 1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Hutchinson at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955 8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 498 1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Pub. December 10, 2020

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-000044

IN RE: The Estate of JOHNNIE HAYWARD PHILMAN, SR.,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Johnnie Hayward Philman, Sr., deceased, whose date of death was July 31, 2020 , is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693 . The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 10 , 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative: David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541

204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net

(352) 463-7800

Personal Representative:

Dennis Joseph Popham, Jr. 3469 SW 17th Ct. Bell, Florida 32619

Pub. December 10 and 17, 2020.