December 10, 2020 Obituaries

Timothy “Tim” Ray Akin

Timothy “Tim” Ray Akin, age 60, died of a cardiac episode on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Troy, AL. He was born in Cincinnati, OH to Edward and Mary Akin. He had been living in the Gainesville, FL area for the last 32 years.

Tim is survived by his mother, Mary Akin of Somerset, KY; his former wife of 30 years, Lorrie Lee of Trenton, FL; his daughter, Brittany (Patrick) Perkins of Trenton, FL; his son, Joshua Akin of Trenton, FL; his grandchildren, Jessie, Emberly and Amelia Perkins of Trenton, FL; his brothers: Ron (Jackie) Akin of Hebron, KY, Mike Akin of Williamstown, KY, Kevin (Alice) Akin of Park Hills, KY; six nephews and two nieces. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Edward Akin.

Tim had a very giving heart and always tried to help those in need when it was within his capabilities. He loved spending time with his family. He attended church with his family for twelve years at New Life Assembly of God in Trenton, FL, then attended Impact Family Church in High Springs, FL for seven years. He took pleasure in a variety of artistic endeavors, including photography. He also enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes and watching movies.

Hard work and providing for his family were things of great importance to Tim. He was an employee of Levi’s in Erlanger, KY for many years. His other employers included Golden Flake, RC Cola and Walmart. Over the road truck driving had been Tim’s occupation for the last twenty years of his life. The majority of his time driving was spent being employed by Terry Dicks Trucking and Clint Dicks Trucking.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the family will hold a private service for immediate family members in Somerset, KY.

“But we are different, because our citizenship is in Heaven. And from there we eagerly await the coming of the Savior the Lord Jesus Christ; who, by exerting that power which enables Him even to subject everything to Himself, will not only transform but completely refashion our earthly bodies so that they will be like His glorious resurrected body.” Philippians 3:20-21 (Amplified Bible)

Due to the unexpected death of Timothy, in lieu of flowers, assistance with memorial service expenses would be greatly appreciated.

Rebecca “Becky” Elaine Johnson

Rebecca “Becky” Elaine Johnson, 63, of Chiefland passed away December 3, 2020.

Mrs. Johnson was born October 18, 1957 to the late Wesley and Romona Hodge. She was raised in the Old Town area and had spent most of her life in the tri county area. Mrs. Johnson was a member of Pinegrove Baptist Church in Trenton and had worked for several years as a Work Crew Leader with the Florida Division of Forestry. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing and spending time with her grandkids.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband of 25 years, Larry Johnson; her sons, Matt Johnson, Glenn Braswell (Cat) and Jeremy Braswell (Dana); her daughters, Kelly Strickland (Brit) and Lindsey Henderson (Joseph); her brother, Little Buddy Hodge; her sisters, Brenda Thomas and Beverly Garner; 20 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mrs. Johnson were held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Cross City. Interment followed at the Old Town Memorial Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Andrew Carlton O’Steen

Andrew Carlton O’Steen Sr. of High Springs, FL, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the age of 87 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. He was born in High Springs to parents, John Bennie and Susie Bruce O’Steen on March 5, 1933 and was a lifelong resident. He retired as a Heavy Equipment Drag-line Operator. He loved to hunt and fish and was an avid sports fan. Mr. O’Steen was a longtime member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bettie Bowers O’Steen and his brother, Daniel O’Steen. He is survived by his daughters, Karen (Stanley) Strickland and Amy Nash, both of High Springs, FL and Lori (Eddie) Smith of Waycross, GA; his son, Andrew Carlton (Jeannie) O’Steen Jr. of High Springs, FL; his sisters, Bonnie Simmons of High Springs, FL and Irma Graham of Plant City, FL; his brother, J.B. O’Steen of High Springs, FL, 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Mr. O’Steen will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. Stanley Strickland and Mr. Chuck Strickland officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

I. J. Pilman

I.J. Philman of Bell, FL passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was 77 years old. Mr. Philman was born on August 09, 1943 to the late John Dewey and Virgie Mae Philman in Lake City, FL and was a lifelong resident of Bell. He was a farmer who loved to garden and fish and was a member of Bell Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Mitchel Philman. He is survived by his wife, Earline Wilson Philman of Bell, FL; his sons, Tracy (Norma) Philman of Bell, FL, Erric (Pedro) Philman-Hernandez of Atlanta, GA and Quinton (Jaime) Philman of Bell, FL; his brother, Keith (Linda) Philman of Bell, FL and his grandchildren, Macy Philman and Lacy Philman.

A private graveside service for Mr. Philman to be held at Townsend Cemetery in Bell with Dr. Derrick Lee officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

Robert Lane Waldrop, Jr.

Robert Lane Waldrop, Jr, 58, of Steinhatchee, FL passed away November 27, 2020.

Mr. Waldrop was born June 28, 1962 to the late Blonnie and Robert Waldrop, Sr. in Jacksonville, FL but had lived in the Steinhatchee area for the past 10 years after moving here from Whigham, GA. He was a decorated Veteran of the United States Army and served during Operation Desert Storm. Mr. Waldrop attended the United Methodist Church of Steinhatchee, was a member of the American Legion Post 291 in Steinhatchee, and will always be remembered as a good man.

Mr. Waldrop is survived by his wife of nine years, Lory Waldrop; his daughters, Desiree Murphy (Morgan) and Alana Waldrop; his stepchildren, Cristina, Alyssa, Heather, Brooke, Anthony, Victoria, Kami, Gisella and Michael; his grandchild, Bohdy Murphy, special cousins Bebe and Gill, and other extended family members.

The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later date in honor of Mr. Waldrop.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Roy Allen Wingler

Roy Allen Wingler, 84, of Old Town, FL passed away December 3, 2020.

Mr. Wingler was born September 9, 1936 to the late Elmo and Florence Wingler in Waterloo, Iowa, but had lived in the Dixie County area for over 20 years after moving here from Daytona Beach, FL. He was a Sergeant with the United States Marine Corps, attended McCrabb Baptist Church and had work for several years as a farmer and carpenter.

Mr. Wingler is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Wingler; his son, Robert Wingler; his daughters, Pamela Richardson (Danny), Lisa Hansen (Mark) and Stacy Thomas (Charles); his brothers, John Wingler (Helen) and Oran Wingler; his sister, Mary Pippen; his grandchildren, Amanda, Cheyenne, Lee and Sonya; his great-grandchildren, Gracen and William and other extended family members.

The family will have private services at a later date in honor of Mr. Wingler.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

