December 17, 2020 Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 21-2020-CP-000044

IN RE: The Estate of JOHNNIE HAYWARD PHILMAN, SR.,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Johnnie Hayward Philman, Sr., deceased, whose date of death was July 31, 2020 , is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693 . The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 10 , 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative: David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541

204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net

(352) 463-7800

Personal Representative:

Dennis Joseph Popham, Jr. 3469 SW 17th Ct. Bell, Florida 32619

Pub. December 10 and 17, 2020.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2021-01

A request by Gary Dounson, of Gary Dounson & Associates, Inc., as applicant and agent for Aliventures, LLC, owner, and Dae Jung Kim, LLC, contract purchaser, requesting Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for a proposed Overnight Recreational Park (RV Park), limited to 120 RV sites, a swimming pool/clubhouse, general store, office/reception building, maintenance building, one individual small Distributed Wastewater Treatment System with a central waste water collection system to serve all RV sites and buildings, water treatment plant, caretaker home, 3 bath houses, nature trails and a dedicated conservation area, in an Agriculture (A-2) and (A-5) land use category, located on approximately 120.00 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser as NE SR 47, and project address shown by the applicant as located in the 5700 Block of NE SR 47, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Tax Parcel Number: 05-08-16-0000-0002-0030.

Legal Description: The NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 and the North 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, Less and Except road right of way(s).

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. December 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, serving also as the Planning and Zoning Board, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site and Development Plan Approval, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida, on January 11, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SD 2021-01

A request by Joe White of Gray Construction Services, as applicant and agent for First Baptist Church of Trenton, as owner, for Site and Development Plan Approval to construct an additional proposed 8,503 square feet single-story multi-purpose building on the site where the Church and other existing improvements are presently located. The property is within the Commercial General (CG) Land Use Category and the immediate area surrounding the Property is situated within the Commercial General (CG) and Residential Single Family-2 (RSF-2) Zoning District. The location address is 118 NE Second Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number 16-10-15-0048-0024-0000, and being approximately 1.377 acres, more or less.

A copy of the application is on file at the Trenton City Hall, located at 500 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. December 17, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, serving also as the Planning and Zoning Board, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site and Development Plan Approval, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida, on January 11, 2021 at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SD 2021-02

A request by J. Ayers, as agent and applicant for Blac Investments, Inc., as owner, for Site and Development Plan Approval to construct an additional proposed 1920 square feet lumber storage shed on the site where the existing improvements are presently located as shown on the Site Plan submitted by Holmes Drafting Services, LLC with the application. The property is within the Industrial (I) Land Use Category and the immediate area surrounding the Property is situated within the Industrial (I) Zoning District. The location address is 301 SE 16th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number 15-10-15-0000-0001-0096, and being approximately 5.390 acres, more or less.

A copy of the application is on file at the Trenton City Hall, located at 500 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. December 17, 2020

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2020-CP-0043

IN RE: The Estate of LUDGARDO ALFONSO SAUCEDO A/K/A ALFONSO L. SAUCEDO, JR.

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of LUDGARDO ALFONSO SAUCEDO a/k/a ALFONSO L. SAUCEDO, JR., deceased August 26, 2020 is pending as Case No. 2020-CP-0043 in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME REQUIRED BY LAW as set forth in Section 733.702, Florida Statutes, which is on or before the later of the date that is 3 months after the time of the first publication of the notice to creditors or, as to any creditor required to be served with a copy of the notice to creditors, 30 days after the date of service on the creditor. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of notice to creditors was December 17, 2020.

/s/ Adam S. Towers, Esq.

ADAM S. TOWERS, ESQ.

Florida Bar No.: 36654

BOGIN, MUNNS & MUNNS, P.A.

2700 NW 43rd St., Suite C

Gainesville, FL 32606

Phone: (352) 332-7688

Fax: (352) 332-7692

E-Mail: atowers@boginmunns.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

/s/ Kayla Taylor Saucedo

Kayla Taylor Saucedo

P.O. Box 1914

Bronson, FL 32621

Personal Representative

Pub. December 17 and 24, 2020.

___________________