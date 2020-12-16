December 17, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Joanne P. Halter

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Joanne, our devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Joanne P. Halter passed away, unexpectedly, on December 12th at home. She was 72 years old. Joanne was born on November 30, 1948 to the late Cecil and Lillie Mae Perkins in Lake City, FL and was a lifelong resident of Bell.

Joanne was preceded in death by her father and mother, Cecil and Lillie Mae (Lockerman) Perkins of Bell, FL. Joanne is survived by her beloved husband, Gary Halter of Bell, FL; her daughter, Alisha Halter Kage, of Gainesville, FL; her son and his wife, Joey and Jennifer of Weeki Watchee, FL; her “adopted daughter”, Jenny Irvin Edmunds (Rick) of Durham, NC; her four grandchildren, Joey and Reese Halter and Lilah and Rowan Kage. Joanne was life-long member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Bell, FL.

A memorial service will be held for Joanne at Watson’s Funeral Home in Trenton, FL on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11 am. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 10 am for those who wish to pay their condolences and minimize exposure to others.

Joanne worked for many years for Kindred at Home. Joanne educated the community and local physician offices/medical facilities about the benefits of home healthcare services. Joanne acted as a community liaison to assist patients in need of nursing and therapy services in their home.

Joanne spent her life giving to others. She was a devoted wife, mother, and Nonna, and loved her family with all her heart and soul. Joanne was happiest when cooking for her family and with her friends and in having meals out with her family. Joanne also had many friends and enjoyed her time spent socializing and being with those she loved.

Joanne spent many hours on the Suwannee River with her husband and family. She was a firm believer in “river therapy.” Joanne also enjoyed watching the sun set over the Gulf. Joanne loved to travel and in recent years spent her free time attending her grandchildren’s baseball, basketball, and volleyball games as well as going to watch her granddaughters at their gymnastics and diving meets.

The world lost one of the kindest and most loving women on December 12th and her family and friends will miss her with all their hearts.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Eugene Gordon Hunt

Eugene Gordon Hunt, age 92 of Trenton, FL, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL.

He was born on April 15, 1928 to Carl and Polly Hunt in Belfry, KY and had been a resident of Trenton since 1981. Mr. Hunt proudly served his country in the US Army. He retired from the Maintenance Department at Shands and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Charlene M. Hunt; his daughter, Karen Sue Hunt; his son, William “Bill” Hunt; his sister, Irene Addis and his brother, Raymond Hunt.

He is survived by his son, Philip (Kristine) Hunt of Gainesville, FL; his sister, Barbara Finley of Nashville, TN; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Watson Funeral Home on the evening of Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. A graveside service in honor of Mr. Hunt will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

J.B. O’Steen, Jr.

J.B. O’Steen, Jr. of High Springs, FL, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. He was 96 years old.

He was born in High Springs, FL on July 19, 1924 to John Benny and Susie Bruce O’Steen and was a lifelong resident. He proudly served his country during WWII in the US Army and retired as a Railroad Freight Agent. Mr. O’Steen loved to fish and enjoyed farming. He was also a longtime member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.

Mr. O’Steen is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Mary Austin O’Steen. He is survived by his daughters, Martha Ann O’Steen, Nina Faye (Carl) Salmi and Lucy Diane O’Steen, all of High Springs, FL; his son, J.B. (Carla) O’Steen, III of High Springs, FL; his sisters, Bonnie Jean Simmons of High Springs, FL and Irma Jean Graham of Plant City, FL; his grandchildren, J.B. O’Steen, IV, Eric Austin O’Steen, Stephanie Dawn Holt, Kelly Marie (Nicholas) Owens and his great-granddaughter, Callie Faith Owens.

A graveside service to honor Mr. O’Steen will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor S.J. Brown and Mr. Trevor Fleming officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.