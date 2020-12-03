December 3, 2020 Legals

Share !



NOTICE

THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST WILL BE ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED ESCHEATED PROPERTIES BY THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3RD, 2020 IN THE CLERK’S OFFICE OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURT HOUSE AT 2:00 P.M.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 14-10-16-0553-0010-0010; LOCATION, SE 80 LN/SE 71 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.220; VALUE $1,430; FILE #16-TD-65.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 14-10-16-0554-0010-0020; LOCATION, SE 82 LN TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.480; VALUE $2,600; FILE #17-TD-01.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0003-0100; SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.120; VALUE $1,150; FILE # 16-TD-45.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0009-0010; LOCATION, SW 81 TER/SW 88 LN TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.130; VALUE $1,150; FILE #16-TD-29.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0070; LOCATION, SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.220; VALUE $2,070; FILE #12-TD-14.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0210; LOCATION, SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.110; VALUE $1,150; FILE #10-TD-37.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0026-0013-0230; LOCATION SW 80 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.110; VALUE $1,150; FILE #16-TD-32.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0027-0012-0100; LOCATION, SW 82 TER TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.240; VALUE $1,400; FILE #16-TD-34.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER 18-10-14-0027-0014-0180; LOCATION, 8810 SW 83 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE, 0.240; VALUE $16,784; FILE #15-TD-03.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 18-10-14-0027-0025-0130; LOCATION, SW 83 CT TRENTON; ACREAGE 0.060; VALUE $500; FILE #16-TD-35.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 20-10-14-0367-000A-0380; LOCATION, OFF SW SR 26 FANNING SPRINGS; ACREAGE, 0.260; VALUE $2,400; FILE #13-TD-66.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 25-08-14-0119-0001-0020; 3539 DURDEN AVE BELL; ACREAGE, 0.430; VALUE $12,100; FILE #15-TD-09.

TAX PARCEL NUMBER, 27-09-16-0000-0005-0012; LOCATION, SE CR 337 TRENTON; ACREAGE 1.140; VALUE $878; FILE #16-TD-53.

PURSUANT TO FLORIDA STATUTES 125.35 RELATING TO THE PURCHASE OF COUNTY OWNED LANDS, THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE ARE:

1) SHALL BE OFFERED FOR SALE ON A “SEALED BID BASIS.”

2) ALL BIDDERS MUST INCLUDE A MONEY ORDER OR CERTIFIED FUNDS PAYABLE TO CLERK OF COURT IN THE AMOUNT OF 5% OF THE BID AMOUNT. (TO BE RETURNED IF NOT THE WINNING BIDDER.)

3) SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE ALONG WITH DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS, BY CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS, PAYABLE TO THE CLERK OF COURT BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY.

4) IF SUCCESSFUL BIDDER FAILS TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE BY 2:00 P.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY, THE SECOND HIGHEST BIDDER SHALL BE NOTIFIED AND SHALL HAVE 24 HOURS WITHIN WHICH TO PAY THE FULL PURCHASE PRICE.

BIDDERS ARE ADVISED THAT THE BID OF THE HIGHEST BIDDER COMPLYING WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET FORTH SHALL BE ACCEPTED AT THE NEXT SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING, UNLESS THE BOARD OF THE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS REJECT ALL BIDS BECAUSE THEY ARE TOO LOW. SUCCESSFUL BIDDER WILL BE ISSUED A DEED OF CONVEYANCE IN APPROXIMATELY TEN (10) DAYS FOLLOWING PAYMENT OF THE BALANCE OF THE BID, DOCUMENTARY STAMPS AND RECORDING COSTS.

FILES MAY BE REVIVED AT THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT, 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET TRENTON, FL PRIOR TO THE SALE DATE.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of Court and Comptroller

Of Gilchrist County, Florida

Pub. November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION

Case No.: 21-2019-DP-0007

IN THE INTEREST OF:

E.Z.S.G. (M) DOB: 01/13/2008

W.D.F.G (M) DOB: 09/30/2009

_________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: ERIC GRAVES

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to E.Z.S.G., a male child, born on January 13, 2008, and W.D.F.G., a male child, born on September 30, 2009 for permanent commitment of the child to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the General Magistrate Katherine Floyd, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on MONDAY, the 14th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 19th day of October 2020.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

BY: T. Hale

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Katherine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave., Bldg J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email: Katherine.Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Secondary Email: Tiara.Telfair@myflfamilies.com

Pub. November 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020

___________________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title herein appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on December 7, 2020 scheduled for 5:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-01

AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 80-01 AND CHAPTER 6, SECTION 6-1, OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY CODE OF ORDINANCES, REGARDING TIMES AND DAYS OF SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN THE UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; PROVIDING FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES DURING PRESCRIBED TIMES ON SUNDAYS; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFIER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. November 26, 2020.

___________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on October 30, 2020:

Alliance Branford, LLC, Jan Henderson, 4951 NW 170th St., Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit number 2-041-216102-7, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 1.4707 mgd of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 7S, Range 15E, Sections 5-8, in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. November 26, 2020.

___________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The Following Vehicle:

VIN: 1FMJK1H5XDEF20036; Year: 2013; Make: FORD; Model: Expedition EL*; Trim: King Ranch* will be sold at Public Auction December 8, 2020 at 11:00AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818.

The Following Vehicle:

VIN: 1N4AL3AP6EC111673; Year: 2014; Make: NISS; Model: Altima* will be sold at Public Auction December 19, 2020 at 11:00AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818.

The Following Vehicle:

VIN: 2HGES16565H585437; Year: 2005

Make: HOND; Model: Civic* will be sold at Public Auction December 19, 2020 at 11:00AM to satisfy a lien, Florida Statue 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 AM by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352)493-1818.

Tri-County Towing & Recovery Inc. 352-493-1818 Office 352-260-0850 Fax 352-672-8486 Cell.

Pub. November 26, 2020

_____________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, at the regular meeting on December 14, 2020 scheduled for 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the Clerk/City Manager, Trenton City Hall, located at 500 N. Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2020-04

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING AND ENACTING A NEW CODE FOR THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA; PROVIDING FOR THE REPEAL OF CERTAIN ORDINANCES NOT INCLUDED THEREIN; PROVIDING A PENALTY FOR THE VIOLATION THEREOF; PROVIDING FOR THE MANNER OF AMENDING SUCH CODE; AND PROVIDING WHEN SUCH CODE AND THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BECOME EFFECTIVE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton City Manager, 500 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, Telephone No. (352) 463-4000, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. November 26, 2020.

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2018 CA 45

SUNSTATE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JAMES W. MORAN, II, DEBRA L. MORAN, BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONER OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DEBRA L. MORAN AND UNKNOWN TENANT(S),

Defendants.

____________________________/

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Clerk of Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, will on December 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com, offer for sale and sell to the highest bidder for cash, the property located in Gilchrist County, Florida, as follows:

TRACT C:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4) OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, NORTH 00°04’31” EAST, 389.58 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE CONTINUE ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, NORTH 00°04’31” EAST, 198.09 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°07’30” EAST, 455.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°04’31” WEST, 198.09 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°07’30” WEST 455.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH AN INGRESS-EGRESS EASEMENT OVER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4) OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE RUN ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, NORTH 00°04’31” EAST, 587.67 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°07’30” EAST, 15.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°04’31” WEST, 572.66 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°06’58” EAST 1249.60 FEET TO THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 47; THENCE RUN ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE, SOUTH 00°02’45” WEST, 15.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4; THENCE RUN ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4, SOUTH 89°06’58” WEST, 1264.61 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on October 16, 2020, in the above-styled cause, pending in said Court.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim with the Clerk no later than the date the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

Pub. December 3 and 10, 2020

___________________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a Board Meeting on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at the Dixie County Public Library, in Cross City, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 498-1200 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Pub. December 3, 2020

--------------------

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. VAR 2020-04 – A request by Margaret Sartor, seeking a Variance from building set back requirements on an improved lot in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 1.03 acres as surveyed, with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 8119 SE 74th Ct, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 14-10-16-0556-000D-0010. The property is described as: Lot 1, Block “d”, Sun N Fun unit No. 6, a subdivision as recorded in Plat Boot 1, pages 63-66 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida, and being more particularly described by a lengthy legal description.

4:30 p.m. – SP 2020-11 – A request by Frank Stankunas and Southeaster Concrete, as owner applicant for Preliminary Amended Site and Development Plan approval to amend the existing approved site plan which was approved for an office, shop, and for storage of material and light construction equipment necessary for the operation of the business, to add additional property additions to now operate a volumetric mix truck with silo and material bins to store cement, rock and sand on site, in a Commercial land use category located on approximately 2.00 acres, more or less, at property located at 6480 SE SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693, and described by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number: 10-10-16-0000-0002-0010.

5:00 p.m. – Notice is hereby given that an ordinance, which title herein appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on December 7, 2020 scheduled for 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as a matter can be heard.

ORDINANCE NO 2020-01 – AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 80-01 AND CHAPTER 6, SECTION 6-1, OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY CODE OF ORDINANCES, REGARDING TIMES AND DAYS OF SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN THE UNINCORPORATED AREAS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; PROVIDING FOR SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES DURING PRESCRIBED TIMES ON SUNDAYS; PROVIDING INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CODIFIEDR; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON A LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. December 3, 2020

------------