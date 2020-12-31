December 31, 2020 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-DR-34

IN RE: The Marriage of RICKY G. NORMAN, Husband,

and

JOAN NORMAN,

Wife.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

UNDER F.S. CHAPTER 45

Notice is given that pursuant to the Second Amended Final Judgment of Partition dated December 14, 2020 in Case No. 21-2019-DR-34 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, in which Ricky G. Norman is Husband and Joan Norman is Wife, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at 11:00 am on January 25, 2021, online at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com, the following described property set forth in the Second Amended Final Judgment of Partition:

A tract of land situated in Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, said tract of land being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the aforementioned Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 16 East for the point of reference and run S 01°49’42” E along the west line of said Northeast 1/4 a distance of 63.35 feet to a concrete monument at the intersection of said west line with the southerly right of way line of County Road No. 337 (100 foot right of way); thence run N 89°39’21” E along said southerly right of way line a distance of 385.76 feet to a steel rod and cap; thence run S 01°49’42” E a distance of 961.25 feet to the true point of beginning; thence continue S 01°49’42” E a distance of 959.11 feet to the south line of the North 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of said Northeast 1/4 of Section 35; thence run N 89°40’35” E along said south line a distance of 508.62 feet; thence run N 01°50’17” W a distance of 959.28 feet; thence run S 89°39’31” W a distance of 508.46 feet to the true point of beginning.

Together with an easement for ingress, egress, and public utilities over and across the following described property:

A tract of land situated in Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, said tract of land being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the aforementioned Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 16 East for the point of reference and run S 01°49’42” E along the west line of said Northeast 1/4 a distance of 63.35 feet to a concrete monument at the intersection of said west line with the southerly right of way line of County Road No. 337 (100 foot right of way); thence run N 89°39’21” E along said southerly right of way line a distance of 385.76 feet to a steel rod and cap and the true point of beginning of this access easement; thence continue N 89°39’21” E along said southerly right of way line a distance of 65.95 feet; thence run S 22°38’35” W a distance of 86.74 feet; thence run S 01°49’42” E a distance of 881.37 feet; thence run S 89°39’31” W a distance of 30.01 feet; thence run N 01°49’42” W a distance of 961.25 feet to the true point of beginning.

Parcel ID No. 35-09-16-0000-0002-0000.

Upon reasonable request, the Clerk will make provisions for those registered bidders lacking proper equipment to participate in the online auction. Bidders interested in participating in online auctions must register and establish a bidder account with Realauction at www.gilchrist.realforeclose.com. To participate, the bidder must deposit funds sufficient to cover: (1) the cost of deposit equal to five percent of the final bid; and (2) a $70 electronic sale service charge as per § 45.035(3), Florida Statutes.

Pursuant to F.S. 45.031(2)(f), any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Second Amended Final Judgment of Partition, must file a claim within 60 days after the sale, and the money arising such sale shall be paid into the Court to be divided among the parties in proportion to their interest.

“Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 414A, Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before the scheduled sale, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.”

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of Circuit Court

Publication of this notice was made on December 24, 2020 in the Gilchrist County Journal.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Todd Newton

Pub. December 24 and 31, 2020.

___________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, January 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Proclamations

6. Public Participation

7. Constitutional Officers

8. County Administrator

9. Attorney Report

10. Clerk Report

11. Time Certain Schedule

4:45 p.m. - Resolution 2021-01 - A RESOLUTION OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AMENDING THE GENERAL FUND BUDGET. THIS AMENDMENT INCREASES THE BUDGET FOR THE SHERIFF LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF PURCHASING VEHICLES; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

5:00 p.m. - SP 2021-01 - A request by Gary Dounson, of Gary Dounson & Associates, Inc., as applicant and agent for Aliventures, LLC, owner, and Dae Jung Kim, LLC, contract purchaser, requesting Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for a proposed Overnight Recreational Park (RV Park), limited to 120 RV sites, a swimming pool/clubhouse, general store, office/reception building, maintenance building, one individual small Distributed Wastewater Treatment System with a central waste water collection system to serve all RV sites and buildings, water treatment plant, caretaker home, 3 bath houses, nature trails and a dedicated conservation area, in an Agriculture (A-2) and (A-5) land use category, located on approximately 120.00 acres of land with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser as NE SR 47, and project address shown by the applicant as located in the 5700 Block of NE SR 47, High Springs, Gilchrist County, Florida 32643. Tax Parcel Number: 05-08-16-0000-0002-0030.

12. Commissioner Reports

13. Old Business

14. New Business

15. Public Participation

16. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SHARON LANGFORD, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. December 31, 2020

_____________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0021-TD

Certificate Number: 890.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: BEG AT NE/C OF SE/4 OF NE/4 GO S 572.8 FT TO NORTHERLY R/W LN OF ST RD 26 GO S 78 DEG W ALG R/W 1364.56 FT GO N 839.9 FT GO E 1340.01 FT TO POB CONT 21.72 AC 73/632 252/465 278/682 280/491 293/181 2006/3258 2010/1149

Assessed to:

MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of February, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. December 31, 2020 and January 7, 14, 21, 2021

__________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on December 15, 2020:

Ronald Parrish, REPJBB, Inc, 305 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-210328-2. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 22, Township: 10 South, Range: 15 East, which includes a total project area of 36.0 acres

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. December 31, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on January 21, 2021 at 4:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2021-01

A request by Richard R. Kohan, as Life Estate Tenant, Applicant, and Tracy P. Clarke, as to the Remainder Interest, Owner, seeking a Variance from building set back requirements on a partially improved lot in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 5.00 acres of land, with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 5787 NW 10th Street, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 34-08-14-0000-0006-0010. The property is described as: The East 330.00 feet of the North ½ of the Northwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, all lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. December 31, 2020

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on January 21, 2021 at 4:45 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2021-02

A request by Karen S. Holbrook and Michael F. Holbrook, as Applicants and Owner, seeking a Variance from building set back requirements on an improved lot in an Environmentally Sensitive Land Use-2 (ESL-2), (shown as ESA-2 on the Future Land Use Map), land use category located on approximately 0.500 acres of land, with location shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as 1491 SW 80th Avenue, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 08-09-14-0023-000F-0010. The property is described as: Lot 1, Block F, Wannee on the Suwannee Subdivision, according to the plat thereof filed in Plat Book 1, page 24 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. December 31, 2020

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No. 20000032CAAXMX

CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLEY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-5,

PLAINTIFF,

vs.

MARY ALICE MCDAVID; et al.,

Defendants.

____________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated December 16, 2020 and entered in Case No. 20000032CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist Count, Florida wherein CITIBANK, N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLEY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2018-5, is the Plaintiff and MARY ALICE MCDAVID is a Defendant, I. Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at 11:00 a.m. on February 15, 2021 at Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693 on the following described property set forth in said Final Judgement, to wit:

TRACT SIXTEEN (16), ROLLING OAKS, AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGES 79-84, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH AND INCLUDING MOBILE HOME: 1988 PINE, VEHICLE I.D. #LHMLP28242213326 A, TITLE #0046666006, DECAL #RO387714 AND VEHICLE I.D. #LHMLP28242213326 B, TITLE #0046665991, DECAL #R0387713.

More Commonly Known as: 6429 SE 57TH, CT, TRENTON, FL, 32693.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

DATED in Gilchrist, Florida this, 21st day of December, 2020.

As Clerk of Circuit Court

GILCHRIST County, Florida

By: T. Hale Deputy Clerk

Pub. December 31, 2020 and

January 7, 2021

___________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FIG FL 18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL 18, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0017-TD

Certificate Number: 935.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 3 & 4 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN OR 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 205/161 231/30

Assessed to:

MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of February, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey,

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. December 31, 2020 and January 7, 14, 21, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0020-TD

Certificate Number: 882.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: TRACT 4 DESC AS N/2 OF THE FOLLOWING COM AT SE/COR OF SEC 3 GO N 89 DEG 21 MIN 40 SEC W 33 FT GO N 1 DEG 34 MIN 25 SEC E 2608.34 FT TO POB GO N 89 DEG 21 MIN 40 SEC W 660 FT GO N 1 DEG 34 MIN 25 SEC E 652.08 FT GO S 89 DEG 21 MIN 40 SEC E 660 FT GO S 1 DEG 34 MIN 25 SEC W 652.08 FT TO POB CONT 4.939 ACRES 95/88 & 90 101/433 2005/1782

Assessed to:

FREDRICK L BOWDOIN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of February, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey,

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. December 31, 2020 and January 7, 14, 21, 2021

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ELF TRAIL INVESTMENT LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 20-0018-TD

Certificate Number: 982.0000

Year of Issuance: 2018

Description of property: LOT 145 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITE 48/201 155/580 270/452

Assessed to:

NANCY ANN CASTOR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 2nd day of February, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Margaret Hanchey,

MARGARET HANCHEY,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. December 31, 2020 and January 7, 14, 21, 2021

__________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 2002 Toyota Camry, VIN #4T1BE32K32U555249 will be sold at Public Auction on January 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10 Ave, Trenton, FL 32693 at 11:00 a.m. by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc. (352) 493-1818.

Pub. December 31, 2020

_____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 2009 Honda Accord, VIN #1HGCP26869A051366, will be sold at Public Auction on January 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.

Pub. December 31, 2020

_____________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 2003 Chevy Silverado 1500, VIN #1GCEK19V43E109489, will be sold at Public Auction on January 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will take place at 1210 SE 10th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 by Tri County Towing & Recovery, Inc., (352) 493-1818.

Pub. December 31, 2020

_____________