December 31, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Shirley Lee Mathews Faison

Shirley Lee Mathews Faison lived a life full of service and adventure. An alto singer, she served for many years in church choirs and now joins in with the Heavenly choirs.

Born in Jacksonville, FL to Dewitt and Jewel (Dickerson) Mathews, Shirley grew up with four brothers and one sister who died in infancy.

She loved literature, but said that God clearly called her to be a nurse. Shirley even recently renewed her nursing license which she held since 1955. She worked in several doctor’s offices and ended her active career as a Diabetes Educator with Visiting Nurse Association.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil and her two daughters, Shirley and Nancy. She is survived by her son, Jim Cook (Arlene); Shirley’s husband, David Johnson; her daughter Nancy’s husband, Jim Burrow; her nine grandchildren will miss her (and her brownie pie!); her 10 great-grandchildren will miss her reading to them and sneaking them windmill cookies.

Shirley fought hard through several health issues and left a legacy of faith and service to those who knew her.

A graveside service for Mrs. Faison was held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Keith McConnell officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Diana Garner

Diana Garner, 69, of Old Town, FL passed away December 20, 2020.

Mrs. Garner was born in December 1951 to the late Alex and Phyllis Morgan in Clearfork, West Virginia, but had lived in the Old Town area for over 20 years. She had retired from Walmart in Chiefland after 17 years of service. She was a beloved mother, spouse and friend that will be dearly missed.

Mrs. Garner is survived by her son, Dennis Morgan; her daughter, Crystal Toler; her spouse, Floyd Toler; her granddaughter, Alexandra Morgan; her sister, Yvonne Smith (Edward); her sister-in-law, Cheryl Morgan and other extended family members.

The family received friends on December 28, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

The family requests any flowers be sent to the service in West Virginia.

_______________

S. E. Sapp

S. E. Sapp, 100, of Steinhatchee, FL passed away December 24, 2020.

Mr. Sapp was born April 2, 1920 to the late Simmon and Lishie Sapp in Mayo, FL, but he had lived in the Steinhatchee area since 2006 after moving there from Newbery, FL. He had owned and operated Sapp Brothers Farms for several years and had worked in real estate as well. In his younger years, Mr. Sapp enjoyed fishing, bird watching and being in the outdoors.

Mr. Sapp is survived by his wife, Cristel Sapp; his sons, Joe Sapp, Alvin Sapp, Carl Sapp, Raymond Sapp and Ervin Sapp; his daughter, Lucy Carman; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pauline Canova and his siblings.

Funeral services for Mr. Sapp will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Cross City, with Danny Kight officiating. Interment will follow in the Newberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Wilmon Sheppard

Sgt. Wilmon N. Sheppard, 86, retired GPD officer, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the North Florida Regional Medical Center, following a long illness.

Mr. Sheppard was born in Trenton, FL on October 19, 1934, to the late George and Mary Pearl Sheppard.

He joined the Gainesville Police Department in 1961, hired on by then Chief William D. Joiner. As an officer, he spent many years in charge of airport security, traffic technicians, animal wardens and all of the school crossing guards. He had special training in airport and aviation security from the U.S. Government training facility in Oklahoma City. Sgt. Sheppard’s proudest achievements were in the training of rookie officers and by graduating with a college degree while working and raising nine children. After his retirement from GPD in 1986 he enjoyed traveling; visiting Finland, New Zealand, Canada, and spending his summers in North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by one son, Steven Sheppard.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Linna Sheppard; children, Cindy (Duane) Hatfield, Shirley (Keith) McKinney, Kathy (Bill) Hurst, Darrell Sheppard, Stuart (Robyn) Sheppard, Thaddeus (Paula) Sheppard, Melissa (Timothy) Loparco and Ryan Sheppard; nineteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service was held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Archer, FL with Rev. James Taylor officiating. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

_______________

Donald J. Waddell

Donald J. Waddell, age 83, of Bell, FL, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland, FL.

He was born on April 14, 1937 to Joel F. and Eva Peaden Waddell in Pahokee, FL where he lived until moving to Bell 14 years ago. He retired as a sugar field supervisor for the Federal Government and was a Southern Baptist.

Mr. Waddell is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ray Waddell and his grandson, Jared Young. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Waddell of Bell, FL; his daughters, Elizabeth (James) Harrington of Loxahatchee, FL and Donna Young of Bell, FL; his grandchildren, Jonna Harrington and Stewart Harrington and his great-grandchild, Louden Gage Armstrong.

A graveside service to honor Mr. Waddell was held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Port Mayaca Cemetery in Port Mayaca, FL with Mr. Wayne Jarriel officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.