FGC Cross Country Runner Receives All America Award

Three runners for the Florida Gateway College Women’s Cross Country Team competed last week at the 2020 NJCAA Women’s Half Marathon Championship in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

FGC freshman Merlin Leal received the All America Award for finishing in the top 20, placing 19th with a time of 1:49:52.6 in the 13.1-mile race. The distance and weather conditions were an unfamiliar experience for the runners.

“None of the three ladies had ever run this far in a race before,” said head coach April Morse. “At race time, it was 28 degrees, something else we had not encountered in our training.”

Results for the three participating FGC runners: Merlin Leal of Suwannee County, place 19th and had a time of 1:49:52.6.

Savana Thomas of Gilchrist County, placed 27th and had a time of 1:59:09.4.

Chelsie Selliken of Suwannee County placed 34th, with a time of 2:29:47.2.

FGC finished 7th as a team with 66 points.