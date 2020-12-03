November 27, 2020 Obituaries

Share !



Evertice L. Bass

Evertice L. Bass of Newberry went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 93.

She was the daughter of Alvin and Josephine Langford. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, S.M. Bass; sons, Bo and Wayne; sister, Margie L. Bass; brothers, Everett and Roy Langford.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy; daughters-in-law, Cindy and Darlene; sister, Glenda (Bob) Burns; brother, Joey Langford; sister-in-law, Geneva Hinson; four grandchildren, Brandon (Jennifer), Bonnie Houser (Dink), Trevor (Christina), Jennifer; six great-grandchildren, Kate, Vega, Ava, Sydney, Evey, Shelton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; special friends, DoeDee Davis and Maria and Honey Garcia and special niece Patty (Rodney) Brown.

“Mama Vert” was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to many.

She graduated from Newberry High School where she played basketball. She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader. She was one of the best cooks in Newberry and always had food ready for whomever dropped by.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church and an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, where she was a charter member of the Newberry Watermelon Festival.

_______________

Willie Nelson Bass

Mr. Willie Nelson Bass, 90, lifelong resident of Gilchrist County, Florida, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home, following a long illness.

Mr. Bass was born in Gilchrist County, Florida on November 17, 1930, son of the late Harmon and Maybell Bass. He worked most of his life as a plumber and pipefitter, he was a 60-year member of the Plumbers/Pipefitters Union #234, Jacksonville, FL and also farmed. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Union Baptist Church.

Mr. Bass was preceded in death by his siblings, O. C. Bass, G. W. Bass, M. C. Bass, W. C. Bass, Leona Durden and Dorothy Lopez; his first wife, Edith Thomas Bass; son, Jackie Bass of Texas and daughter, Joan Godwin of Palm Harbor.

He is survived by his wife, Bronice Bass; children, Edwin Bass of Trenton, Ray Bass of Crystal River, Theresa Bass Islam of Newberry, Angela Scott of Trenton, Joy Meeks of Chiefland and Johnathan Whitley of Bell. He was blessed with twenty five grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

His memory will live in our hearts forever as we celebrate his new life with the Lord.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home, Newberry with Pastor Andy Cook officiating. Interment followed in Union Baptist Cemetery. The family received friends for one hour prior to the funeral.

Please visit his memorial page at: www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

_______________

Mark Robert Bratcher

Mark Robert Bratcher, Computer Technologist, died unexpectantly on November 18, 2020, at his home in Ft. Myers, FL. He was 60 years old.

Mark is survived by his father, Woodrow Robert Bratcher, Jr. (Sandra Harris-Bratcher); his siblings, Laura and Eric Bratcher, and many other aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his mother, Joanne Winters-Bratcher.

Mark was born in Gainesville, FL January 3, 1960. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1978 and then entered a long career in informational technologies.

At his time of death, Mark was working at Consolidated Citrus LP in Ft. Myers where he developed many friendships using his fun sense of humor and infectious laugh. Mark had many hidden and not so hidden talents and hobbies. Among his talents, he loved to paint and draw and was also a natural talent when it came to the organ and piano. He inherited his musical talents from his grandfather who began teaching Mark at a young age. He loved animals and gardening and made his yard in Ft. Myers into a tropical paradise. Mark had a kind and gentle soul and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

The graveside service was held on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Hague Community Cemetery in Alachua, FL with Pastor Spencer Corbett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mark’s name to go to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements were under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Harold Michael

“Mike” Edwards

Harold Michael “Mike” Edwards passed away November 20, 2020 at the age of 73.

Mike is survived by his two daughters, Frances “Bambi” Edwards and Rita Edwards; two granddaughters, Harper Davis and Cora Davis, all of Trenton; one sister, Wanda Eberhart of Tallahassee; three brothers, Wallace Edwards of Bartow, Reverend H. Clark Edwards of St. Petersburg and Neal DeVane of Barnesville, GA, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Mike served his country in the United States Marine Corps and fought in Vietnam where he was wounded in battle and received the Purple Heart medal among other decorations. Mike worked in law enforcement his entire career, beginning in Hillsborough County as a correctional officer in 1969 and culminating in his position as Chief of Police in Trenton, FL from where he retired in 2002.

A memorial service will be held for Mike on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trenton United Methodist Church located at 203 NE 2nd St., Trenton, FL.

John Colin DeLaney, Sr.

John Colin DeLaney, Sr., 78, of Old Town, Florida, died November 13, 2020 with his family by his side at Haven Hospice in Lake City, Florida.

Mr. DeLaney was born December 15, 1941 at the DeLaney homestead in the 1st District of Dixie County, Florida to the late Mack and Myra DeLaney. Mr. DeLaney in his early years was a farmer with cattle and crops; later he worked in construction and excavation. He was an avid vegetable gardener that could grow anything, sharing his garden with friends and family. He loved watching sports, especially basketball. He preferred being outdoors, loved fishing and was a die-hard and avid hunter. The deer are breathing a sigh of relief.

Mr. DeLaney is survived by his wife, Sandra DeLaney of Old Town, FL; son, John DeLaney (Debi) of Dade City, FL; Jeff DeLaney (Kim) of Lake City, FL and Colleen DeLaney Creamer (Greg) of Lake City, FL; five grandchildren, Gabrielle DeLaney Boger (Cody), Colin DeLaney, Starlett DeLaney Bullard (Clint), Logan Creamer and Lucas Creamer; five great grandchildren and one step son, Mike Orem (Camilla).

A memorial service was held for Mr. DeLaney on November 20, 2020 at Rock Sink Baptist Church in Old Town, FL with Pastor Al Paulson officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Billy Lorenza O’Hara

Billy Lorenza O’Hara, 86, of Winter Park, FL, passed away on November 20, 2020 in Chiefland, FL.

Billy was born in Winter Park to Leon and Lillian O’Hara February 17, 1934. He attended Lakeview School in Winter Garden, FL. He married the love of his life, Twilar Jean O’Hara on October 2, 1954 and they were married for 66 beautiful years. He worked cattle at Circle C Ranch, Britt Ranch and Rocky Hammock Ranch. He also worked commercial fishing.

Billy O’Hara is survived by his wife, Twilar Jean O’Hara, 5 children, 11 foster children, 13 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Chiefland Haven Hospice, the men and women of the amazing Chiefland EMS and the friends that have kept the family in their prayers.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland.

_______________

Charlotte L. Philman

Charlotte L. Philman went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2020, she was 81 years old. She passed away at the Hospice Care Center in Chiefland after a long illness.

She was a substitute teacher at Bell Elementary School for 13 years and retired in 2002.

Mrs. Charotte was a member of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church where she had been a Sunday School teacher.

She is preceded in death by many family members including her parents, Clarence Earl Musselwhite and Lillie May Musselwhite and her husband of 50 years, Thomas Ira Philman from Bell.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Randall Philman of Bell; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and many other family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 26th from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at 4640 US 129 in Bell. Please feel free to stop by and share a memory or two and rejoice in her homecoming.

Interment will be held at a later date.

_______________

Warren Monroe Santerfeit

Warren Monroe Santerfeit born August 12, 1943 to Gordon and Nettie Mae (McNeill) Santerfeit in Mayo, Florida. He was a life long resident of Gilchrist County. He passed away at his home surrounded by his love ones on November 20, 2020.

Warren was an Army veteran and worked for the Coca-Cola bottling company in Trenton and Gainesville FL. He loved his family, friends and Gilchrist County. He could be seen daily driving around the county he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nettie Mae and Gordon; his three brothers, Ronald, Clyde, Jarion and one infant sister, Medra Ann Santerfeit. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Gail Santerfeit of Bell; two daughters; Rhonda (Jeff) Jordan of Bell, Jennifer Santerfeit of Bell; son, Clark (Tammy) Santerfeit of Bell; brother, Bo (Myrle) Santerfeit of Trenton; ten grandchildren, Tyler (Chris) Black, Shawn Santerfeit, Wesley Green, Kellie (Travis) Tumlin, Kenny Green, Andy Green, Wesley Jordan, Shane Santerfeit, Kaleb Bell, Samantha Barron; four great grandchildren, Ethan, Eli, Ezra Tumlin and Tatum Black all of Bell. He was a kind and gentle man that never met a stranger and he is deeply missed.

The family received friends on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Watson Funeral Home in Trenton. Graveside services for Mr. Santerfeit were held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Trenton Cemetery with Pastor Dustin Busscher officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________