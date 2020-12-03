Operation Christmas Child another success!

Share !



11,453 Christmas Shoeboxes were collected from the Tri-County Area this year. Sandie and Johnny Johnson were in charge of collection week where thousands of Christmas Shoeboxes were dropped off at Bethel Baptist Church in Gilchrist County. Church volunteers were in charge of packing the cartons on the truck which left this area headed to Atlanta. Through Operation Christmas Child Samaritan’s Purse, with the help of churches all across the country, is sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ with millions of boys and girls in more than 100 countries each year. Many of these children have never before received a present or heard the true meaning of Christmas, until they open a gift-filled shoebox.