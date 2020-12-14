Riverside Christian wins State 6-Man Football Title

Share !



By Megan Hall

The Riverside Christian Wranglers football team won their second FCSA 6-Man Football Title in three years on Saturday as they defeated Hope Christian Academy, 66-25. The Wranglers won state titles in 2018 and 2020 and was runner-up in 2019. Riverside completes their season with a 11-1 record, and boasts a 33-4 record involving the last three seasons. Riverside defeated Hope Christian Academy of Starke, the only remaining undefeated team in 6-Man football, before their loss to Riverside on Saturday.

Riverside’s Jason Cannon was awarded the Most Valuable Player trophy of the state title game, with a show out of 6 touchdowns and 286 total yards. Freshman quarterback Carter Hodge ran for a 32-yard score and threw 3 touchdowns; his longest scoring reception was a 85-yard pass to Boaz Bray.

Not only did the offense show up and show out, but as everyone knows, defense wins Championships. The Wrangler’s defense was led by sophomore Boaz Bray who had 14 solo tackles and 2 sacks. His brother, Zeb Bray also got in on the action with 10 solo tackles. The Bray brothers and Cannon were keeping the Lions quarterback scrambling the entire game allowing the defense to disrupt the quarterbacks throws and allowing Carter Hodge to capitalize and get 2 interceptions for the Wrangler’s defense.

Riverside coaching staff with Head Coach Steven Hall, Assistant Coach Rocky Bray, Specialty Coaches: Ben Bray, Randy King, Anthony Messina and Derick Schmidt, and the Wrangler’s Athletic Director Brandon Rains and Principal Ginny Keith thank everyone who came out and supported the Wranglers, the Administration, Coaches and Players would like to give all the Glory to the Lord!

(Photo by Emmagrace Keith)