Riverside Wranglers defeat Donahue Catholic for State Title birth

Share !



by Megan Hall

The Riverside Christian Academy Wranglers upset Donahue Catholic 46-20 Friday night in Naples. The Wranglers secured a birth in the FCSA 6-man state football championship game December 5th in Lakeland. This was a sweet victory for the Wranglers as they were defeated by Donahue in the state title game last season. Donahue has not lost a football game in three years, and for the Wranglers to defeat them and bring their unbeaten record to a close was very sweet.

The Wranglers defense forced four turnovers on the home team, which was their first fumbles of the 2020 season. Trevor Valasko led Riverside’s defense as he had 2 interceptions, 10 solo tackles and broke up two passes on defense. The Wrangler’s Carter Hodge and Donovan King contributed with one interception each. Boaz Bray and Jason Cannon each applied pressure on the Donahue offense forcing the quarterback to throw 4 interceptions in this semi-final game.

Jason Cannon led the Wranglers offense as he scored 3 touchdowns and ran for 180 yards in this victory. Zeb Bray rushed for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns in this game.

The Riverside Wranglers will now play Hope Academy in Bryant Stadium for the state 6-Man Football Championship. Hope Academy is the only loss the Riverside team has in 2020. In week two of the regular season, Riverside was defeated by Hope Academy. This game came down to the final seconds, the last play of the game as Hope capitalized and won 32-29. This has been an exciting match up and a game long battle. . Glory to God and the players for all the success! Come out and support your Riverside Christian Wranglers!